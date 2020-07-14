“Disaster” meet AMLO-Trump was avoided, thanks to a conservative “hypocrisy” diplomatics: Jesus Silva-Herzog Marquez

The bilateral meetings will be completed between in Washington between the leaders, was not lost on a rispidez, since both the u. s. and the Mexican included, according to Silva-Herzog Márquez (photo:REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

The political analyst Jesus Silva-Herzog Marquez he said that the disaster planned for the encounter between Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Donald Trump could be avoided, thanks to the unpleasant understanding of the executives, because both showed that autocontención and so they had to maintain a bilateral relationship.

The essayist also recognized that the friendly between the presidents is a good point for Mexico, as means a sign of security in an area where these signs are not in abundance.

“Both are known for their short fuseby the naturalness with which to convert the microphone into an instrument of struggle. But, far from that, we have been delivered in the suit, to the courtship, and be as friends“wrote a teacher at the government school of Tecnológico of Monterrey delivery weekly to the newspaper Reforma.

In return, Silva-Herzog Marquez added that, while this visit was not appropriate, in the framework of the campaign Trump find keeps, the reeleción in November, the costs and benefits can be evaluated after the election.

“The ceremony of cordiality that we see, so far, the beneficent consequences. The total, if we consider, the trip, as the emblem of a relationship that, despite everything, he preserves and protects.”, in accordance with the master’s degree in political science at Columbia University.

The columnist of the Reform reported that it was positive, between the bilateral meeting, and is a sign of the certainty that AMLO sent to the outside

The commentator mentioned that not convincing the justification of the trip and less the fact of giving thanks to trump for a price of respect is recognized by AMLOwhat is incogruente to the diverse expressions of the Americans against Mexican migrants andwho has as a criminal and rapist.

“What we would like to thank, in truth, the President Trump will give us the treatment of the colony?“the senator, the question is academic.

However, called to calibrate the present critical and scenarios to fatalistic where the Mexican President and his counterpart in North America were found in an open confrontation.

Jesus Silva-Herzog Marquez has an in-depth analysis of the first international tour of AMLO (photo: Cuartoscuro)

“Where would we be, if the broth of the serious problems that we have, we will add you in these moments of tension in the anterior bilateral?”; “What’s the weather respiraría in the country, when the anger of tweets trumpianos to fall, in a Mexican President, against the constantly? What impact would the hearing of the President of Mexico, to train the injured nationalism against the yankees of today and not against the Spanish conquistadors of five hundred years ago?”; “What is the economic perspective of Mexico would be if all the setbacks, we would add, now, the death of the commercial agreement with the neighbor to the North?”to start, the columnist in sound hypothetical.

In the result, the analysts ‘ forecasts to converge, in the trump, for his part, may fulfill its promise in the campaign to end with the Treaty of trade was, that the defendant also harmful to the United States.

“Here we are, I would say, and drag it to the trash, a fat volume with the letters ‘NAFTA'”.

In turn, Andrés Manuel López Obrador would celebrate the death of the agreement as a last vestige of liberalism in the country.

AMLO visited trump the 8 last July in what was his first trip abroad in his role of the representative (photo: EFE)

For this reason, the political scientists concluded that the encounter leaves as well as favors Mexico, as it is limaron hardness, the language is the same AMLO in the White house, as a negative scenario for your opponent.

“Some of them thought that our ideological differences would lead to the confrontation, fortunately is was a bad omen, not fulfilled,” he said in his speech, the Mexican head of state, in the rose Garden on Wednesday, 8. Of July last.

“In the swarm of storms, as a field is relatively clear for Mexico. Opens a prudent diplomatic hypocrisy: the awkward understanding between Trump and Lopez Obrador“he said Jesus Silva-Herzog Marquez in his column on Monday.

