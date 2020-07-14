Dismissal of the Director of the school to imitate Paulina Rubio

A primary school teacher, spent was fired 25 years as head of the school after a Tik Tok, where Paulina Rubio imitated in “poor condition”.

This is Elena Cuétara, who shared their story through the platform, where his videos have thousands of views.

27. May, in full quarantine, it falls to me to make a video to imitate Paulina Rubio in a poor state. In the week I get a call from my boss in which he told me that it upset a group of fathers, because you believe that I bring a message for unsuitable. And I said we could not continue to work together,” said Elena.

Prior to this, Elena stresses the importance of continuing good relations with its former heads. In addition, he received messages from other parents of students who said that they knew that it was all just a joke.

I stay very quiet, the truth is that I’m fine. I think what I’m doing now with my life. But I think that fathers should think that teachers are only human. You also have the right to have fun, jokes. It wouldn’t be the same if I would have been in the video, in a poor state. It was a joke,” said Elena.

This was the video where the former Director mimics Paulina Rubiofor what it was Farewell the School:

@elenacuetara##paulinarubio ##dinoalasdrogas ##baking ##Plan ##creandoparaayudar I fit xfa – chiconeon17

Here Ellen tells the story of his dismissal from the “walk of TikToker”:

@elenacuetaraStorytime Not. 1 – How I stayed without a job for a TikTok 🙊##story time videos ##loprometidoesdeuda ##yanimodo I O-Ton – elenacuetara

You may also be interested in:

“I had enough time”: Remember, Naya Rivera with the song “If I die Young”