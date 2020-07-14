Érika Buenfil whether to revive the love ” with Omar Fierro?

The son of a supermodel Elizabeth Hurley she took a big step in modeling, and they made it another big: Irina Shayk. Damian Hurleyin ‘son almost twin’ also an actress plays a major role in one sensualísima campaign of cosmetic products.

The hands of photographer Steven Meisel, we see Damian18 years old, lying on his back, and the beautiful Irina, was Bradley Cooper, approaching him, to see what naked in each.

On 3 July, 2020, 8:50 PM PDT

Couple, he sighs directs the release of a new mascara Pat McGrath Labs. This deal was so shocking in the first moment of its release has become global. See also: This is a story of love, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

With Damian on the floor, Irina Shayk34 years old , approaches him, looking fíjamente camera. Green eyes both hipnotizaron millions of fans. “Amazing Irina Shayk, and I want my favorite aunt Pat McGrath Real, under the supervision of a special Steven Meisel,” wrote the son Elizabeth Hurleywho is proud he doesn’t hesitate to share sexual pictures of your child to your account Instagram. “Proud mother gave birth, to publish this photo dazzling my son @damianhurley1 with the beautiful @irinashayk for the new advertising campaign for @patmcgrathreal starred Steven Meisel”.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley was robbed of breath a few times because of the incredible similarities between them, because, despite the age difference, almost inexplicable, as is well preserved, which is located on the model and affects the beauty of his young heir. In addition, mother and son bring the same shade of hair.

IG: @elizabethhurley1

Damian is the fruit of a relationship that actress, model and entrepreneur Elizabeth Hurley he was a businessman died Steve Bingwhich is in principle not wanted to admit his paternity, but thanks to a DNA test, it turned out that the father of the young model. Damian Hurley won the fight to achieve the status of the family 380 million euros on the part of Steve in December last year. See also: Damian, son of Elizabeth Hurley meets 18 in isolation for Covid-19