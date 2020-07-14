Floods in China: Wuhan, the city of origin of COVID-19, at risk

The floods in the centre and in the East of China Left 140 dead or missing, and now threatens the metropolis Wuhanwhere the new coronavirus (COVID-19) it was found, in December.

The city with 11 million inhabitants Part of the list of cities, the rise vigilant against the water of the Yangtzethe longest river in the China.

The water in the stand Yangtze, which runs more than 6 a thousand miles, reaches heights of concern: reached its third highest in history Wuhanaccording to a local newspaper.

The constant rain that took place since June flooded vast areas of the South. Until now, the government reported 141 is deceased or missing, 28 thousand houses damaged, and almost 38 million people affected in varying degrees.

But, since last week, the the precipitations are more important and caused a sudden rise of the water.

A total of 33 courses of water record level, and the warnings issued reached in 433 riverson Monday, the Ministry announced Water Resources.

According to pictures broadcast this weekend in the mediamany towns were flooded, houses flooded up to the roof. Members the emergency teams were at the evacuation of the people in the boats.

With information from AFP.