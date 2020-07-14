Frida Sofia has been launched against your ex Christian Estrada: “it Is a poor coward, opportunist”

Christian Estrada and Frida Sofia (photo: Instagram@estradac1/@ifridag)

Frida Sofia was not the best words for her ex-boyfriend, Christian Estradasince defined him as a “poor coward” and “bon vivant”.

In an interview for the magazine TV notesFrida Sofia weighed in on the recent rapprochement between Estrada and María Fernanda Quiroz, his partner in the program Warrior 2020.

Asked him also about the fact that Estrada had spoken of the affair with Frida and the abortion, which she made in an interview for Laura Bozzo.

“It gives Me courage to talk more, poor coward, and what is with the laziness. It will be seen, to ask that there is no other topic. … Speaks and suffers, to say that aborté to his son, who was also of me; imagine if the baby had been born, what would keep him?, with the salary that we can give, now in this program Televisahas to support in order to live,” he replied annoyed, the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán.

Frida expected Estrada, you can glory in your “five minutes” after entering the program-produced by Magda Rodriguez, but also said that it is a horror that the people follow, Legend, just like your ex.

In relation to a possible romance with Maria Fernanda Quiroz, the interpreter did not notice, she was aware of how it is employed.

In addition, frida Sofia appealed to the women, which could be linked to Estrada: “be very careful with this bon vivant, the only thing is it depends on the women. Glad this reality show, if that makes you feel good”.

The singer is still not finished, as he doubts that the fact that the state has said that he has money through his work as a model and revealed that he has received the information about a relationship of your ex with men in exchange for money.

Frida said that her ex-boyfriend in the location, anything for money (IG: estradac11)

“The photos of the supposed work he has done shows… the shows your advertising campaigns… Is a dead, the hunger, the will do anything for money. I have rumors that, until it has become, with men, and yuck… I have written, for some people, but for me it is not of interest to me, rather than just check out these girls”.

At the end of the interview, Frida said that Estrada it has been his “worst fault” and just want to stop him to talk about it.

Even if you only have five months, went in the year 2018, the relationship of Frida and Sofia Estrada has been in the spotlight for more than a year.

Frida is waiting for Christians to stop talking about it

Frida said that the proximity between Estrada and his mother, Alejandra Guzmán, was the trigger for you to.

In fact, the young woman repeatedly said that she had something to do with it, which has been denied to an intimate, but both Guzman as Estrada.

A few weeks ago, Estrada, in an interview with the program Laura UncensoredLaura Bozzo, where he said that his relationship with Alejandra Guzmán was always respect.

“With A Woman. Guzman, I was always respectful, I wanted to show for my part, that gentleman that I was either with her and her daughter; and then everything he did was out of love for his daughter, more than anything else, a relationship between a father-in-law and son-in-law”.

