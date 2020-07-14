Hailey Baldwin “heartbroken and devastated” after confirmation of the death of Naya Rivera

Hailey Baldwin it hurt because of the death of Naya Rivera. Monday, July 13, body, actress, “Glee”, was found in lake Piru in Ventura County in Los Angeles after he disappeared so strangely last Wednesday when on a walk with the baby Josey, 4 years. In The Sheriff’s Office Ventura County confirmed the death of a star television paralyzing edition Twitter.

“The conference is completed. Sheriff Ayoub confirmed that the body returns to lake Piru today was Naya Rivera. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans at this difficult moment,” – said in an interview with official on Monday afternoon, before noting that “it will be an autopsy to establish the cause of his death”. Seconds after news began to emerge in condolences.

“Heart-broken and devastated because of this. Pray for the family, Tion,” wrote Baldwin , 26 years, in the photo Naya acurrucando her first child. The which parts of the model, originally belonged to the post viola Davis. Actress subtitulo portrait of a communication addressed to the family of the deceased. “Prayers for the family, Naya Rivera. Man … we can have ‘Over’ 2020. Losing too 💔 💔 🙏 🏿 “, – said in the letter.

During a press conference that gave the police authority Ventura County Sheriff bill Ayub said that Rivera died after rescuing his son. “We know talking to the child that he and Naya nadaron together by the lake at some point during the trip. It was at this time his son said Tion helped him to climb on the boat, who pushed him on the cover from “ago,” the Sheriff said.

Child, “told investigators that he looked up and saw her disappear under the water.” Ayub stated that “there are a lot of currents in the lake that appear, especially in the evening.” Authorities believe that Naya disappeared in half an hour. The idea that scientists, is that the mother and son were in the water, “The Bank started to drift, were not tied”. Ayub showed that Rivera “and gathered enough energy to bring your child back to the boat, but not enough to be saved.”