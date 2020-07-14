I am the goddess of all! Bella Thorne sparked rumors of marriage

With Bella Thorne published his relationship with model and singer Italian Benjamin Mascolo not ceased to appear together at parties, events and red carpets. Now, in the midst quarantine all changed to the point to be physically separated for 5 months, but when he was finally able to meet again, a love story took in social networks, but where exactly the actress has been rumoured marriage between them.

It all started when the protagonist of the film “Infamous,” took his convulsionada account Instagram to share what seemed red-hot video on her channel: she’s holding the phone in front of the mirror in the bathroom with the bikini. But the description of the article left more questions than answers, millions of his followers in the field of virtual. Bella only used emoji diamond rings, while in the left hand can be the same ring on your finger or a compromise?

Although there is no certainty that Bella Thorne and Benjamin will jumps into the water and go to the altar, fans has not gone unnoticed gesture and began to ask questions in the comments. While some also with congratulations, gifts, and many others taggeaban Benjamin to ask, like whether her hands are married. While neither of them spoke on this topic.

This week of waiting was over for Bella Thorne and her fiance Benjamin Mascolo that was about five months, they don’t look at the background of the constraints the pandemic, COVID-19. Through your account in Instagram, the actress of 22 years, he left instructions on how was the meeting between them, and for the first few hours they spent together, can be called Paradise, as the singer can not enter the United States.

Beautiful and Ben is on vacation in Mexico in a luxury complex in Cabo San Lucas, and, judging by the photos that she shared, let’s be serious: in the middle of meeting, Dating, walks on the beach, and even work out at the fitness centre. In his work, published in Instagram the star of “Infamous” stopped to see part of the routine to keep a large body that shines so anyway couple seems to complement each other.