In France, the predators are the most sought after in the world

The French authorities describe him as one of the “ten most wanted” on the issue of pedophilia internationally in the ‘darknet’.

BORDEAUX.

The The French justice announced today that the capture a suspicious man You have managed portals in the ‘darknet’the hidden part of the Internetallowed “Thousands of internet users in the world” Access to material pedopornográfico.

The individuala French of 40 yearswas stopped the 7. July in the vicinity Bordeaux (west), according to a press release of the office the city, the described as one of the “ten most wanted” in the matter of Pedophilia international in the ‘darknet’.

Took an active role in the production of photographs or videos of the character pedopornográfico,” said the authorities galas.

His arrest was carried out by teams of French police in cooperation with Europol.

During his arrest, the man, the deeds recognized, the alleged, and was placed in custody.

On 9. July, was committed because of the “spreading in organized gang” and “detention and recording of images pedopornográficas, as well as “violations of the incestuous to a minor by an ascendant,” and “incestuous sexual assault against minors under 15 years of age by an ascendant,” said the Prosecutor of Bordeaux, in a statement.

