In Latin America, the second region in the world with more deaths from coronavirus

In Latin America and the Caribbean, became Monday, the second most affected region in the world, the result of the new coronavirus in a number of the dead behind Europe, where the reconfinamiento of an area of Spain due to an increase in cases was blocked by the judiciary.

With 144.758 dead declared on July 13, at 8 PM GMT the region is more than the balance of the United States and Canada (144.023 deaths to date), and behind Europe, which is characterized 202.505 deadaccording to a count by the AFP news Agency.

Brazil it is the most affected country in the region, and the second in the world, with 72.100 deaths with more than 1.8 million infections, among them the President of Jair Bolsonaro.

Mexico announced on Sunday that the virus had caused 35.006 deathsplacing the country ahead of Italy in the number of deaths (34.954, according to the AFP). “The epidemic is still active and still growing, but the speed in which it grows, is becoming more and more slow,” said the Vice-minister for health, and is responsible for the strategy against the pandemic in Mexico.

In the list Peru (11.870 deaths), Chile (Of 6,979), Colombia (5.426) and Ecuador (5.047).

In Boliviathe owner of the business, Oscar Ortiz announced that he was tied to the contract coronavirus, the fourth minister, while the President Jeanine Añez, also remains isolated from the covid-19.

For his part, Argentina the 100,000 cases, exceeded the greater Buenos Aires, as the focus of 95% of the cases all over the country.

Guatemala announced that the curfew in part, valid from the 22nd of March, although some already exists, it will be able to lift the measures against the new coronavirus.

– Reconfinamiento in the balance –

At the global level, the Covid-19 has caused more than 568.000 dead and nearly 13 million infectionsaccording to the balance sheet the AFP news Agency.

In some countries, the advanced in the stages of desconfinamiento governments of the back to do with the resurgence of the disease.

The United States is the country with by far the strongest of the pandemicwith more than 135,000 deaths and 3.3 million cases. The number of cases has skyrocketed in the last few weeks in the country and reached a record of 66.528 in 24 hours on Saturday.

The increase in the cases of some governors has been forced to look back on his decision for the re-opening of the economies of its member States, and accept the use of masks. To press the government of President Donald Trump returned on Sunday for the re-opening of the complete schools, in the fall despite the expansion of the pandemic.

To keep In Spain, the residents of the city of Lleida and seven municipalities that surround it in Catalonia (North-East) the birth of a child at home this Monday, but a court put on ice as far as.

For its part, the Palestinian authority announced the implementation of a daily curfew in the night and full weekends for two weeks to fight the virus, according to an increase in the number of cases.

Hungary on Tuesday, the access to its territory of passengers in the Latin American countries, Africans, most Asians, and some Europeans, before the increase in the spread of the Corona Virus in the world.

“We have to safeguard our security, so that the virus from abroad. The rate of infection in our country is low and want it to continue,” said the head of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Viktor Orban Gergely, however, to the press.

