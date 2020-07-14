It is seen that below: I dress completely transparent

Singer Columbia Shakira she became one of the most important in the history of music In Latin America and it’s mainly because he has an amazing voice.

The same friend who was recognized worldwide in the early ‘ 90s, a couple of the player Gerard Piqueperformed basic music lists in the world.

News Related

Today proved that their talent remains in force, as currently still breaking with the song “Like” which released earlier this year the singer Anuel AA.

In addition, at the beginning of this year has blinded everyone on the show part-time Super Bowl very talented Jennifer Lopez where the two sang his songs better known.

For its part, his fan page Instagram shared a picture of her where she sees a beautiful dress, with transparent that was in the eyes of all his followers.