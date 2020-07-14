Karol G gives positive for coronavirus

Bad news for singer Colombia Karol G. Released according to Agency Efe, a few minutes ago, the artist known on topics such as Tusa have Nicki Minajgave positive after passing the aptitude test coronavirus.

According to published information, Karol G, and the groom is also a singer Anuel AAwere made tests Covid-19 a few days ago, and now a positive result, and Puerto Rico gave a negative. It was amazed partner who lives laying in the apartment in Miami.

AFotografía file April 25, 2019, singers Karol G Anuel during the gala twenty-first edition of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019, in Las Vegas (NV, USA).

According to the source, a computer, a pair of artists, dance of the diagnosis, the singer showed a very desconcertad with his infection, because I would, under prevention, the virus at any time during a pandemic.

“Karol G has no idea how he got sick because he was very carefully, keeping mostly to quarantine, and then the norms of social distance and the use of masks,” said the same source, and I would like briefly to say what is the condition artist of Colombia.

Karol G

“She’s feeling very bad,” said the man anonymous team of Colombia, which confirms other means than the local Americans, who have already achieved that after receipt of the test results, Karol G, left the apartment in which he lives his partner with the idea to live separately received negative Covid-19 in a few days or weeks.

Karol G

Karol G who was planning a wedding with Anuel AA) and this year, the past few days with symptoms of the virus, which proves that, once it has concluded interviews in recent days to promote the single, which on Friday began Oh, my God!the first of this 2020. With the new theme, the singer would try to achieve such success on Tusahis song more famous.







