Karol G says after you drain it positive Covid-19

Karol G was the message yesterday, we learned that he gave positive in tests Covid-19. Representatives of the singer stated that he did not know how the filtering of information, but the fact that the artist was right. Now that your diagnosis is known to vox, the artist made live to give his version of what happened, and explain why I didn’t do it to society.

“All this news has turned into chaos. Does that about two or three weeks, I realized that had covid and didn’t want public opinion, for many reasons,” so he started telling Karol G Instagram, a platform where still more than 30 million people.









“I didn’t want public opinion, because my dad was away. He didn’t want public opinion, because I didn’t want to bother anyone. In my family we are people, we are very together, and there was another time, most likely, my dad was acompañándome, because I always do that, I just didn’t want to give them that care for them, who are far away from me that we can’t be together,” ” was released.

“I do not know how leaked the news, I don’t know if it was the person who did the testbut my decision was not to do it publicly, because he went beyond my simple that has already been scheduled, and none of my intentions was that the message was a virus and it’s not my song,” he added, explaining, Karol G, which last week debuted on Oh, my God, the song for which he is still accused of committing a copy Rosalia.

Despite the fact using for its positive Covid-19, Karol G, I would like to thank you for the sample, dear, got: “Thanks to all the people who were worried about my dad yesterday joined the chaos terrible, because I didn’t know,was very nervous, my phone exploded with messages.”

“All saw the news, I covid, it was very hard, not very painful, but, in fact, already out of it. Today I took a test, which I hope is already negative,” he explained.

Another issue that he noticed was from the Department forced the groom, and Anuel. a. after to know the result of your test. “I know also in the news was that Emmanuel did a test with me and that came out negative, and it’s true“.

“I realized that there was covid, when he was in Puerto Rico and I just took my personal decision to leave and make my quarantine. In covid me with one of my sisters, my friends, I’m trapped in quarantine, because Emmanuel is the person who is very allergic to many drugs, and I think it was more responsible to leave until he was well. He came to me two or three times, but of course he was out of the floor, and I’m home,” said Charles G.









“I can only say that you will take care that it is a reality that it is strong, that we feel fear, but I’m doing fine, thank God. But after I realized that there are people who played very badly, so I take this opportunity to say that we had the opportunity to have what we learn of ourselves and cease to be sure that we are healthy in the house, and try to give a little more love to the world,” said the singer in his Instagram live.











