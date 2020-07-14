Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Blame the same edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

2020-07-13 16:30:06

Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Blame model covers to 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which will be on the cover is the same cover group.

This year, the iconic magazine introduced three models on the cover of its annual swimsuit, and with a magazine cover with all three models together, the publication also released three covers, and more, each model individually.

Editor in chief, IF the Swimsuit MJ Day said in a statement: “These three women that make up the edit 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit are essentially unique, but there is solidarity between them from the point of view of his ambitions, goals, and what they represent”.

Kate, 27 years old, Jasmine, 29, and Olivia, 28, was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali, Indonesia, in the period from November to March.

And MJ said that the computer “knew”, but the “times that were” with the current pandemic coronavirus and protest Black Lives Matter.

She added: “When we finished our meeting late on March 5, we had no idea on time scale, without the precedents that are waiting for us. Like many brands, stayed, listened, and we will continue to develop and learn. Now more than ever, is “very important to feel part of the community to join together and support that are around who are trying to create change is shocking”.

?? Also praised each model covers individually, assessing Kate that hails from Canada, so the “defenders mental health and well-being”, model, Olivia, for their work in creating the mask in the midst of a pandemic of mers and the star German-American Jasmine to be a defender of social justice.”

She explained: “Jasmin founded amazing career for himself with absolute determination and approach, and now she’s using your social networks are well developed, to promote social justice.

“Olivia is a multi-faceted entrepreneur, recently created MoreThanAMask, online, masks, fashion, created in response to the pandemic COVID-19, with 100% of the proceeds donated to Feeding America”.

“This year we are celebrating the viii look Kate in the section. In addition to the huge job as the defender of the mental health and well-being, has always played an important role as partner and creative expert of the centre for brand swimwear Sports Illustrated. These women are limitless, unstoppable, and together they form the next wave, owned by the tycoons who will come out of the franchise “.

All three models of covers, editing, swimsuit 2020, while also represents Anita Marshall, Anne DePaula, Brooks Nader, Camille Cubes, Caroline Marx, Courtney Conlogue, Daniel Herrington, Emily DiDonato, Hailey Kalil offers a, Halima Aden Hunter McGrady, Hyunjoo Hwang, Josephine Skriver, Kelsey Merritt, Who Riekenberg, Lorraine Continues, Malia Manuel, Frida Has Confused Dalbesio, Olivia Brauer, Robin Holzken), Samantha Hoopes, Valentine’s day Sampaio and Vita Sidorkina.

Edit 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on sale July 21.

