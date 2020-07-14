Kendall Jenner looks revealing purple bikini with Jaden Smith and Prove that you are the best big body with the Kardashians

Kendall Jenner used the weakening of quarantine in the United States to do what you like: travel. On the weekend of the 4th of July is a time for rest in the country, enjoy cruises on the yacht or on the beach with your best friends, enjoying nature and to be outdoors after a week of confinement at home because of the pandemic.

A few days later, was seen with a couple of friends on the streets of Los Angeles after exiting the cafe, dressed easily and in a relaxed atmosphere, short jeans and white top, clothing, cool for the summer.

Kendall Jenner is proud of her figure bikini purple

And the past, July 12, paparazzi photo of her on the beach in Malibu with my best friends, Fai Khadra (@yourboyfai), Harry Hudson (@harryhudson) and Jaden Smith (@c. syresmith).

On the first photo in the album overall profile @kendnlljenner, shows Kendall standing with a white t-shirt wide on bikini hair, collecting and using baseball cap for sun protection. There, out of the FAI Khadra, who sits on the sand.

Then in photo 6 and 7 albums, Kendall Jenner will appear lying on the sand next to Harry Hudson and Jaden Smith, enjoying a Sunny day with friends and total relaxation.

In other photos published in the gallery Instagram Kendall believes that his great body in sexy bikini-purple patterned white, taking a towel, hat or cap, leaving to see your drawing of the model.

