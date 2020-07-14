Kylie Jenner looks nail Polish in trend is perfect for not yet decided

In the summer, tends beauty to charge much more important role, becoming, thus, the perfect moment to squeeze from them the maximum. In addition, cutting and hair color, which turn into functions carried out at this time in the summer manicure is one of those items that comes to the fore. The perfect time to play with it, make the design more colorful season. As always, social networks are responsible for desvelarnos any suggestions, favorite, most, where, of course, there are two names that always solved the most extravagant, Kylie Jenner and Rosalia.

Both always showed how nails can be part of any outfit, bringing the trend to a new level. Now Kylie is the one who wanted to show us that the best option for undefinedYes, and showed how you can mix without fear to make different designs in itself.

With the base lacquer at all, ideal for copying with the effect of matte or glossy rates are most of the key trends this season, carrying each nail. Thus, we can see several proposals on the same manicure. All from the base of clear varnish or matte or shiny, and different parts of the trend as chamomile, emojis, animal print, or lines of alternating colors fluorine.

The perfect way to not have to choose one of them and give him more attention, nails to any summer look. Try with her?