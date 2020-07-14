Mexico has overtaken that of Italy, and Italy is the fourth country with more deaths by COVID

With 35 thousand and six Deaths recorded in Mexico up to this night, Mexico beat Italy the number of Deceased Individuals from COVID-19.

According to the data issued from the Johns Hopkins University, Mexico You are already on the fourth place at a global level, with 52 more deaths from the coronavirus, the Italythis country racked up 34 EUR 954 and is ranked in the fifth place.

In Mexico, registered 299 thousand 750 confirmed cases and 29 thousand 839 active cases, that is to say, that the symptoms in the last 14 days.

Italyin March, the epicenter of the pandemic was caused by a coronavirus SARS-CoV-2has cases up to now 34 954 thousand deaths.

The United States is the nation that more deaths per COVID-19, with a 135-EUR 118), followed by Brazil, with a 71 EUR 469; and the United Kingdom, with 44 kEUR 904.

This evening, the Deputy minister for health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, he said, to climb during the pandemic in Mexico, but he has managed to slow down the speed of; “he is slow the epidemic in other countries”.

Earlier, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the pandemic in Mexico goes down and loses in intensity, also recommended that, if the Mexicans go, what to do, take the proper precautions.

