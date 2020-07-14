Migration service of the United States “exported” Covid back to infected persons

The Immigration and Customs enforcement (ICE) of the United States chartered for the occasion, hundreds of flights with immigrants deported sick Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a research of The New York Times and the Marshall project.

The research shows how the conditions of overcrowding in some detention centers for immigrants, which has caused the lack of evidence and the fact that the transfers were kept since March, to spread the ICE, the virus, both within and outside the borders United States Of America.

The research has confirmed that hundreds of deported Covid-were handed over 19 countries of origin in March.

Since March, the ICE is more than 40 thousand immigrants, most of them in Central, and later deported to America, where there are cases of sick of Covid-19 were that were being transferred, in the countries of their origin, despite the risk of contagion.

At least four of the deportees in an Interview with the media were positive Covid-19 shortly after returning to their countries, in India, Haiti, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The ICE has been confirmed that today, some 3 thousand positive cases of Covid-19 in its detention facilities nationwide civil, despite the fact that the research shows that in many cases, no tests have been carried out in order to people, which was later tested positive, or showed clear symptoms of the new disease.

The New York Times has investigated more than 750 flights of ICE cream, as well as a further 200 with a goal in other countries between June and March, most of them in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

These last two have been adopted, more than 6 thousand deported since March, in spite of the restrictions imposed, in order to prevent the deterioration of the pandemic.

Only Guatemala has expressed his dissatisfaction with Washington due to the fact of the arrival of infected people.

The administration Trump the country of origin of the deported pressed with restrictions for the Visa if you are in contrast to the flights of the return.

So far, 11 countries have confirmed that they have received deportation sick with Covid-19, many of which could have been influenced by the conditions of the detention center in the United States.

The ICE cream is limited to a test of the sample to the people who are deported to other countries and just do a check of the temperature widely used.

The immigration Agency shall ensure that the following guidelines The Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the process.

