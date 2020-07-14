Naya Rivera, the life of the character is a homosexual, and Latin in ‘Glee’ | the People

Naya Rivera became famous due to his character Santana Lopez in the series Gleewhere he shared the stage with Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, and Dianna Agron, among other players, and famous guests. On Monday, the Sheriff of Ventura County, North of Los Angeles, confirmed the death of an actress missing for five days in the lake Piru. Tragedy, in the popular series, which has already cried for the death of several players in recent years.

River deep, mountain high

The character Santana Lopez began to acquire importance in the history, starting with the second season. In one of the first episodes devoted to duets, the river and singing along with amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones theme River Deep, Mountain Highproving that they both had two of the best voices of the troupe. Riley shared his account in Instagram video, San Antonio, sing with your child, Josey, four years. “My favorite Duo. I love you. I miss you. I have no words at the moment, just a lot of feelings. Rest in peace, angel. And know that your family will never have to worry about anything,” wrote the actress.

Valerie

In the same season in which Rivera has left on one of versions, the most memorable of the series. ValerieAmy Winehouse broke from the initial concept to that all important questions had to lie on his colleagues to Read Michelle and Cory Monteith. In addition, the visibility, and the company’s dancers, Heather Morris and Harry shum. The latter was prepared by a wide range in order to remind the interpreter: “you were the soul of the holiday. Even divertías after a busy day, and you’re such a great friend that is always ready to listen, offer compassion, perspective and sometimes diminish the value of things.”

You’ll be a giant landslide

With Heather Morris sang a few songs as Me Against the Music or I Wanna Dance with Somebodythat was included in the soundtrack of the love relationships of his characters. We both sang along with Gwyneth Paltrow about You’ll be a giant landslidewith gradually Santana Lopez came out of the closet. Morris was a good friend to the river, so that the last days were not easy for her. “I have the belief that they are doing everything they can, and probably more,” wrote a few days ago ballerina in respect of the work on search in lake Piru, this Friday found the body of Rivera.

La isla bonita

Not all members of the distribution Glee happiness is singing along with the star of world celebrities. In the third season of Rivera’s case, shared with Ricky Martin, as part of the plot Teacher of Spanish language in which the artist David martínez, lecturer of the evening school, the Institute of McKinley. “Great memories boricua”, the singer has published in social networks, links to sources puertorriqueños both.

Here Comes The Sun

In the episode, in honor of The Beatles, Rivera sang the legendary theme Here Comes The Sun along with demi Lovato, in which the characters are romance in the fifth season. The actress, who started working at Disney, has commented on Instagram: “I Always with gratitude, the ability to interpret the girl in the Choir. The symbol that represented it was a turning point for many girls strange internees (like me at the time) and the girls strange open. And your efforts and successes were inspirational to women of the Latin world. My heart is with the family in this time.”

Smooth Criminal

There was also a Chapter on Michael Jackson. This time, Rivera and Grant Gustin, also known for a series of The Flashattracts fans with her version Smooth Criminal.

If I Die Young

After the death of Cory Monteith, feeling Finn Hudson in 2013 due to drug overdose, the creators of the series decided to record the episode in honor of the actor. Rivera instructed tone emotional song If I Die Young. Five years after the government finished, another colleague, mark salling, committed suicide in expectation in prison for possession of 50 000 images and 60 videos of child pornography offenses who have been found guilty. The death of river between third parties and main story, and adds, therefore, a long list of tragedies.