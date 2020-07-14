Older adults: how do you get the discount card from INAPAM (photo: REUTERS / Gustavo Graf)

If each citizen Mexican has 60 years of age or older You can apply for the credentials of the The national institute of Older persons (INAPAM).

To improve the INAPAM account with a series of discounts, the try, the quality of life of older people throughout the Czech Republic. The permission is free of chargeeasily accessible and offers a variety of benefits.

Through this institution, older adults receive Discounts on health, clothes, house, food, transportation, among several more. You should only go to the module INAPAM closest to the address of the older adult to a receiver and run the appropriate documentation.

Are you looking for the module in close proximity to your house see the side of the government-that is, the direction of the modules in the different Federal entities of Mexico, which serve a timetable for the 08:00 to 14:00 Hours.

Older adults have facilitated the INAPAM as an instrument, that his life-style (image: EOF E/ Jorge Nuñez)

Once you see the place, it is necessary to come with documents that prove your identity, age and address original and a xerox copy. In addition, you should bring two passport photos in color or black and white.

The documents accepted as a valid the identity are:

1.- The registration of voters card

2.- Valid Driver’s License

3.- Valid Passport

4.- Credential of the IMSS

5.- Credential of the ISSSTE

6.- Card Inapam (in the case of replacement due to damage)

7.- Proof of residence issued by the authority of the place of residence of the interested party

8.- Testimonial of the traditional authority of the indigenous, the municipality or the transfer of the place

9.- Carnet (IMSS, ISSSTE, PEMEX), and always, if the date of birth, photo and stamp on the same

Elderly people, the processing of your permission to be able to run INAPAM for free (photo: Cuartoscuro)

The documents accepted as a valid Proof of age are:

1.- The registration of voters card

2.- Credential of the IMSS

3.- Credential of the ISSSTE

4.- Valid Passport

5.- Professional Certificate

6.- Valid Driver’s License

7.- Card Inapam (in the case of replacement due to damage)

8.- Birth certificate

9.- Unique key of population registry (CURP)

The documents accepted as a valid you certify the address are:

1.- The registration of voters card

2.- Each statement of account or receipt (light, water, telephone, etc) bearing your current address and complete, not more than 3 months old

It should be noted that these advantages also apply to foreign nationalized in Mexico, which, in the case that you want to run the procedure, you must be characterized by:

1.- FM2 or FM3

2.- Letter of naturalization

3.- Temporary Residence Permit

4.- Valid Passport

In Mexico, the government promotes the social measures of older adults in the cat-audience (photo: María José Martínez / Cuartoscuro)

It is important to note that, in order to prevent fraud against older people, this should go in case you have any doubts, you have only to the official sources of the Federal government.

It should be noted that the Federal government has a fight against povertyespecially since the number of people living in extreme poverty has increased dramatically due to the arrival of the new Corona Virus in Mexico.

The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that due to this crisis, which is implemented by the Mexican government a series of measures to support the household economy of millions of Mexicans and highlighted the role of the T-MEC to get it.

People adultaas to the greater population on the risk from the novel coronavirus (photo: Victoria Valtierra / Cuartoscuro)

“This agreement comes at a very convenient time because it will mean more investment, it means the creation of a source of work, jobs and prosperity for our people,” he said in reference to the contract is the main trading partner of Mexico.

However, we must not exclude the role of the COVID-19 in Mexico, because up to the moment, the Secretariat for health (SSa) has accumulated a record of 299,750 cases, and 35,006 deaths associated with this disease.

