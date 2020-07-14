Pemex employees, hackers, and huachicoleo

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), does not exclude that employees of the company participate, or can not continue to work only on the illicit market in fuels, but also in the future cyber-attacks to behave your information system”, by the negligence or misconduct of the employee.”

In the annual report 20-F and Form 6K, dated April 30, the Mexican oil company filed with the Securities and exchange Commission of the United States (Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, for its acronym in English) and international investors, recognizes that “in recent years, Mexico has experienced a period of increasing criminal activities, mainly through the activities of the drug cartels and [otros delitos] relatives.”

One of them is the black market Fuels dedicated to the theft and illegal trade of hydrocarbons “materials” are produced, and their escalation and the violence associated with them, in an extreme case, this can have a negative impact on our financial position and results of operations,” he warns.

In particular, “our operations are also subject to the risk that direct criminal acts, our crude oil, natural gas or refined products from our pipeline network, including the theft and the handling of our products.”

In 2017, the Mexican oil company, reported a 10 thousand 363 shots in the U-Bahn network of fuel, but a year later, the figure reached a record high of EUR 14 thousand 910.

In the year 2019, he adds, he’s in front of 10 thousand 316 perforations and “we are subject to the risk that some of our employees can participate, or should participate in the illicit market in fuels”.

Increase shots illegal

For the period January-may, the number of tomas secret Total of 4 EUR 276 thousand, a rate almost similar to that of the last year, which is to be drilled, pipelines of fuel from Mexican oil company, in the amount of 855 illegal boreholes per month.

But the legal Department of Pemex recognizes that between 2016 and 2019, is arrested in flagrante delicto, for the crime of theft of coal water 228 people materials, of which 44 workers or ex-workers of the oil companies.

Data added using the National platform of transparency from the March 19, 2020, that the problem is that, of all the people arrested, only 35 were convicted. The rest get their freedom.

The team of lawyers the company 25 was EUR 769 complaints for this crime in the last four years, of which 20 thousand and 407 are completed, were opened 5 thousand 216 folder of research, but 146 are in the process.

Cyber-Threats

In addition to this problem, which claims the oil company, that its operations are supported by systems of information technology and thus, the cyber-security plays an important role in the protection of their operations, but the cyber-threats and cyber-attacks are becoming more sophisticated, coordinated, and expensive, and can be directed to our operations or information systems.

Pemex stated that, although it has a policy of security of information to prevent, detect and fix vulnerabilities, which can be seen in the technical system of the company, is committed “because of another” cyber-attack or by the negligence or misconduct of our employees, our business activities are interrupted or even stopped, and our proprietary information could be lost or stolen,” he warns.

A year before the attack computer, the information and communication technologies (ICT) of Pemex, the 10. In November 2019, will had discovered, the Audit Superior of the Federation and warned of vulnerabilities in these areas, operated by a Team of 3 thousand 18 seats.