Price of dollar today Monday 13.

Preparation

Mexico City / 13.07.2020 07:15:16





Operation of the Price of dollar today Monday to 22.87 weights in Banks. In the meantime, the inter-bank exchange rate is 22.51 pesos per dollar, with a loss of 0.30 per cent.

Citibanamex dollar 22.87 sold weights, while BBVA Mexico has in 22.84, Banorte in 22.75, Santander at 22.50 and Banco Azteca in 22.44 units.

The Weight Mexican easily lose the pair of other currencies of emerging countries expected economic data relevant to this week in the United States and China, and the attention to the increase in the cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

How is the exchange rate?

The analysts of IC Bank, said that the performance of the currency would depend, and on this week, in addition to other factors, the numbers of the industrial activity and the consumption in the United States, as well as the economic growth in China in the second quarter, the indicators, allowing to judge, the global economic recovery.

“During the week, the currency of Mexico is fluctuating between 21.92 and 22.92 could,” said Jorge Gordillo, in a note sent to clients.

On the other hand, the situation of hiv infections and deaths due to Corona Virus in Mexico also influence on the session with a greater risk perception of investors, said Gabriela Siller, Director of the analysis of the Bank’s Underlying.

Mexico “is located in the position 40 by the number of tests performed, which means that very likely is not taken, a large number of cases,” said the specialist.

The euro is over the counter in a maximum of 25.85 and bought in 25.54 weights. In the Pounds sterling was pesos a bid 28.85 and can be purchased at 28.39 pesos.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) was added, the previous session at an exchange rate of 22.48 pesos per dollar.

Type of change on the sale in the interbank market (spot) today, Friday, July 10:

09.00 hrs.: 22.6310 p/d

13.30.: 22.4820 p/http://t. co/y9Qp78Eilr — Banco de México (@Banxico) 10. July 2020

With information from Reuters

GGA