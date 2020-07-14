Q the MUSIC | Q Magazine

“Smile” Katy Perry

The California favorite, Katy Perry, predicts the date of his fifth album, the new single “Smile,” which, according to the artist, reflects her current mood and his inspiration arises from the receipt of his smile, when I was going through one of the darkest periods of his life. Pop, dance and sound super.

“Girlfriend” Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth means the return of pop songs-funny and very funny. “Girls” is the first single from their third album, which will soon see the light this year and that the artist repeated again to gain his followers.

“In Your Eyes” REMIX The Weeknd feat. Doja Cat

The first step, which made the canadian singer The Weeknd “In Your Eyes” was through digital downloads and streaming, and quickly became the song you hear in the United States. But in order to highlight the actions of this single the rapper Doja Cat-there was a Remix with elements of the more electronic and urban.

“Oh, My God, My God!” Karol G

After the hit “Party”, a Colombian Karol G promises to “fill a good atmosphere” summer with the single solitaire which is gaining a lot of followers. “Oh, God Mìo!” – the song “light” and the joyous genre of reggaeton with elements of pop music. Offer “very feminine”, which tells about the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

“Sky,” Manuel Medrano ft. Nile Rodgers

Singer and composer of Colombia Manuel Medrano, United by their talent, renowned composer and American musician Nile Rodgers with “Sky”, a love song that means the musical works of both artists in creating compositions in pop-funk that falls as soon as you hear. Photo: Special

