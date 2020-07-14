Recognizes the use of thousands of Twitter accounts, to reset the PRI

Two years after the victory of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the presidential elections in Mexico, the PRI, the party that ruled for more than 70 years of continuous service in the country, and after 12 years in power, from 2012 to 2018, under the reign of Enrique Peña Nieto, seems to be in a phase of decline of the stage more visible in the public debate at the national, without a leader personal and store an image on the whole negative, and with very little legitimacy. However, in the social networks starts, will incur a repositioning strategy.

The defeat of the PRI in 2018, was the result, to some extent, the fatigue of citizenship by scandals of the President himself and his then-wife, Angelica Rivera, to the members of his inner circle, as the first Secretary of the Treasury and then Chancellor, Luis Videgaray; to an increase in violence and continuity in the strategy, a militarized, failed, the containment of the latter; the lack of effective resolution of cases of violations of human rights, marked the national life, such as Ayotzinapa and Tlatlaya; the damage to the characters as allies at the first of the six-year period and are now fugitives from justice, or a criminal case, as Javier Duarte, Governor of Veracruz, César Duarte, Governor of Chihuahua; Rosario Robles, extitular of the Secretariat for Social development, and Emilio Lozoya, the former Director of PEMEX.

All this, coupled with the accumulation of the support of a social base in the country, along at least 18 years of age, the then candidate, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and a candidate, the internal fragmentation of the National action party, were some of the elements from the overwhelming victory of López Obrador and the defeat (in a distant third place in votes) of the PRI.

However, to prevent two years after the elections, in the context of the polarization in national politics, which tends to exhaust in many situations, the discussion of the public agenda in fighting between supporters and opponents of the President-a discourse on the pitch and tumble of the discussion has been triggered, especially over social networks, and radicalized, up to levels relate to the differences between those who feel differently about the actions of the agents, each time more, the nuances and the possibilities of the encounter with the other, he has also produced a scenario that enables the construction of strategies of positioning of the trends for the support of the PRI, which little by little are gaining ground in the agenda of the sociodigital, while not touching on the problems with the largest voltage, which is at the national level.

As part of the ongoing observation of trends in digital in Mexico in the short and in the long term, on the international level, Signa_Lab detected since the last of April 2020, the constant presentation of trends for the support of the PRI and Alfredo del Mazo (pri Governor in the state of Mexico). This month, in the laboratory began to give, in a timely manner follow-up to these behaviors on Twitter.

In this first issue, we show a strategy with the attempt of a repositioning of the PRI through the use of more than 26 thousand accounts generic used on Twitter, highlight assumptions, benefits, and regulatory measures that are effective in the state of Mexico, in order to prevent to build that the spread of COVID-19, and have started a story that, implicitly, to the PRI unsolved, the secret sins, the omissions, the possible complicity and crimes still, during the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto.

New scenario, same strategy: Strengthen and direct

The accounts generic constant support of the PRI and the Governor of the state of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, characterized by Signa_Lab, created, all, starting in January 2018 with a first concentration in the month of April, which coincides with the period of the election campaign, and from 1. July, to be the means, immediately after the defeat of the PRI at the national level in the Federal elections in which Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was a winner.

Signa_Lab drained, filtered and analyzed the messages of 26,842 accounts available in 20 national trends on Twitter in relation to the government of the Federal state of Mexico, in the last three months, and with the following characteristics:

Generic names, common names from a To Z, accompanied by a random sequence of eight digits. This type of user-names are usually a sign that were selected from the suggestions, the social network and Twitter, when a person is so that you high an account. This is a method that is relatively common, but striking that 26 842 thousand accounts, the systematic support of the PRI, have been discharged in this way.

The messages from these accounts in a systematic way, the support of the PRI – or, the government of Alfredo del Mazo. Sometimes they publish the same tweet, or slight variations of the same message.

Most of the accounts will be identified, and with names and images of women, 51% of accounts, not a biography, and about 16% have displayed, in the same language, to each other, with streams of emoticons or phrases such as “happy”, “I am happy”, “Hello”, “fun”, “family”, “I love my family”, “authentic”, “self”, “I am unique”.

These accounts were able to produce together a volume of EUR 148 thousand 454 tweets unique, of which 147 TEUR 410 (99%) not more than 10 likes, which might be due to the low organic insertion, which took place in the conversation also digital.have received

More than 80% of these accounts have less than 200 followers at the time of the download.

Of these 26 EUR 842 accounts generic, thousand 436 were created, in the year 2018 (5.34%), 11 EUR 951 were created, in the year 2019 (44.52%) and 13 thousand 455 in the year 2020 (50.12%).

This type of automation strategies for inflating the conversations on Twitter are very similar to those that were used in the trends in favor of the government of Enrique Peña Nieto. As a “peñabots”, it accounts and strategies was technically raw and less sophisticated than the one that is documented, we see in the construction of anomalous trends at the national level today, by Signa_Lab and other analysts.

What is shown here, is a repositioning strategy, for what purposes? How do you promote a political actor?, They promote programs of the government?, rehearsing in the run-up to the elections of 2021?

As we have said, in previous reports, the handling of conversation in networks can be detected and checked. The approaches and methods presented here aim to generate information and understanding about the processes of manipulation of the conversation was organic (natural, spontaneous) social networks, their impact on the construction of the public agenda is each day more relevant.