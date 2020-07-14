Report of corona virus in Mexico, July 13, 2020

“/> The Secretariat of health of Mexico-updated numbers of deaths and cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mexico. Photo: Cuartoscuro

The Secretary of state prevention and health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatellindicates that until the night of this Monday, we have a data set of 47 TEUR 619 active cases estimated the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 14 days.

“This is the active part of the disease, of 127 million people there are in Mexico, a little less than 50 thousand COVID-19 in this period, and represent 14% of the more than 300 thousands of 360 cases were confirmed in the last few months, we have since the beginning of the epidemic on the 28. February”, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Secretary of state prevention and health promotion.

She noted that the Epidemic in Mexicoas already said on other occasions, it can up to the October; but in April the 2021 there is the possibility that there are cases that add would of to the appearance influenza.

He explained that in two or three years could return small or medium-sized flare-ups the coronavirus. He recalled the importance that the society has in the fight Pandemic“prevention is not only the task of the government.”

Number of cases of COVID-19 sets the low

Lopez-Gatell he commented that in spite of the fact that there are still new cases of coronavirus in Mexico, these are becoming less and less, in comparison with those in February, When was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country.

“There are still cases, but with a lower speed. This does not mean that it will continue to rise, but less so each time. At the beginning (in February) grew by 26 %. Today, it grows by 1.4 percent,” Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Secretary of state prevention and health promotion.

A lot of mobility in three municipalities of the CDMX

In the summary of the cases, the stressed States, that the city of Mexico continues with a pattern of new cases to the poor, but in municipalities such as Xochimilco, Tlahuac and Milpa AltaYou can see a lot of social activities in which the population does not carry out measures of prevention.

“… We see the southern part of the state and the municipalities in particular, the rural: Xochimilco, Tlahuac, Milpa Altathose affected by the importance of his spirit, and it is a challenge, mixing with the perception of threat…” Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Secretary of state prevention and health promotion.

The Secretary of state prevention and health promotion he stressed that what is sought is that the number of cases is zero, “for every death, regardless of the number, it is regrettable.”

Transmission of infections COVID-19 in Mexico:

Aguascalientes: fell.

Baja California: fell.

Baja California Sur: deleted .

. Campeche: fell.

Chiapas: fell sharply.

Chihuahua: it is under held.

Coahuila: he stays up.

Colima: he stays up.

Durango: fell.

Guanajuato: he stays up.

Warrior: fell.

Hidalgo: it is under held.

Jalisco: fell.

State of Mexico: fell.

Michoacán: fell.

