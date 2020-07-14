SEP-price summer fun: schedule of activities for pupils of preschool, primary and secondary, from 13 to 17 July

Here you check the schedule of activities of the programme “Summer Fun” the Secretariat for Public education (SEP), which aims to promote among the students of the basic training interest in mathematics and computer science, through exercises and activities.

Activities of the SEP

Preschool I Primary I Secondary

In order to Learn “at home” program that helped students spread throughout the duration of the case health by the COVID-19 to participate in courses at a distance, this new initiative, the actions of the lessons in a fun way during the holiday season.

Through different means of communication, the SEPTEMBER edition of the series “TeleCuantrix”, out of 101 capsules in the educational institutions to motivate students who do not have a computer.

“TeleCuantrix”: is transmitted through Wit TV or in the channel 14.2-to-air television. In the pay-tv can be accessed through the channels: 164, 367 out of a Total of Play, 260 heaven, 306 court, 480, iezzi, 135 of mega cable and 131 of Axtel, in addition to the streaming for crystal clear Video.

The SEP integrated into your Website-materials for students in initial education, preschool, primary and secondary.

In addition, a hotline for questions and provision of materials is: 55 36 01 7599 and 800 288 6688.

Back-to-school

The students of pre-primary, primary and secondary school is the classroom of the next 10 of August, and whenever the Traffic lights, epidemiological is in green, as was announced by Moctezuma Barragan on 26.May.

In this way, when your little ones return to the institutions, first, we turn to the ongoing restructuring measures-assessment of for the detection of the height of the insert and possible shortcomings in the students during the delivery.

*Registration: you will be carried out from 3 to 7. August, during the renovation of the schools, Activities that should be carried out before the small back into the class room.

*Back to the classes: the students reactivate their activities Education as of 10 August and to 28. of the same month, the time which is to be held, in the course of use. It should be noted that the students in the class room with face wipes and maintaining sanitary measures, in addition to the filters, to be installed in the schools.

*At the beginning of the school year: starts between Monday, 31. August and 4. Septemberaccording to the current schedule of SEP.

*In the case of students who will be entering the high school, the owner of the SEP stated that was deleted from the test assignment; but gave no further details of the, to follow what is the process for the integration.

Bachillerato (upper secondary)

*Back-to-school: students in middle school return to the classroom in addition to the 3. August, and up to 28. of the same month in the course of remedy.

*Registration: from the place 31 August to 18 September.

*Review of the Association: Founding of the dates the 8 and 9 August, as well as the 15 and 16 of the same month.

*Start of school: from Monday, September 21.

University (Higher Education)

*Back-to-school: be from 7.September.

*Valid for: start-up activities on the 21st of September.

The help for the class rooms should be in a step manner, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19and the selection is on the basis of the school’s roster by last name, in addition, that the course of the diagnosis, to know the level of performance of each student for a period of three weeks.

For example, Monday and Wednesday, the children present with the last name rich the A M, while Tuesday and Thursday are from N to Z, and Friday than 50% of the students, the longer the delay.

Keep in mind that the assistant secretary for health, Hugo López Gatell, explained that the traffic light four colors – red, yellow, orange and green – risk-of-COVID-19, measured with respect to four indicators, thethe frequency of the cases, a tendency by hospitals, percentage of hospital occupancy and detection of new cases.

