Shooter Walmart suffers from a mental disability: lawyers

Dallas— The attorneys of Patrick Crusius, accused of shooting dozens of people in a racist attack in a Walmart in El Paso, say their client has been diagnosed with mental disabilities, that a “red flag” for prosecutors who are considering the possibility of seeking the death penalty.

Patrick Crusius “was diagnosed with neurological disabilities and severe intellectual life” and was treated with antipsychotic medication after his arrest, shortly after the massacre in El Paso, wrote his lawyers in a court filing.

The gunfight left dozens injured and finally killed 23 people. Shortly after, the lawyers say, by Crusius, the mental health of the employees of the prison discovered that the 21-year-old woman was in a “psychotic state”.

The mental health of Crusius, that it is not earlier reported, were revealed in a request by their lawyers more time to examine these questions extenuating circumstances “” because of the pandemic of coronavirus.

The court record also shows that Crusius received a special training for a large part of the studies, but did not give details about his mental health. A lawyer and his family, Christopher Ayres, declined to comment.

Crusius was arrested shortly after the shooting of the 3 work. August. Later, the police said that they confessed, that, driven to the border town from their home in the Dallas area and an attack on the Mexicans. Shortly before the attack in a statement, the racist online criticises the fact that the hispanics come to the United States, according to the Prosecutor’s office.

Crusius pleaded the case of a verdict of not guilty in a state in which prosecutors have the death look for punishment, but not been found guilty of numerous hate crimes, and weapons charges that he is before a US Federal court. Has a trial date in both cases.

The sentence for the Federal charges could also be said to deal out death and judgment, and the lawyers of Crusius said in his statement to the court Saturday, prosecutors, with a decision to seek what is the penalty prior to 30 July.

David Lane, a lawyer based in Colorado, wrote that this schedule would be a violation of the constitutional rights of Crusius, because the virus is stalled, his investigation of the matters that should drag the government into consideration.

Lane, who said over 65 years of age, have concerns about the safety, prevented the defence team to do interviews in person, since mid-March, with Crusius, imprisoned, without a right to bail. The judge, the time asked to schedule a discussion on these issues for October.

Prosecutors opposed the application and said that the General state to decide to a lawyer, to ask whether or not the death penalty. You don’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lane declined to comment and said that “the resolution speaks for itself.”