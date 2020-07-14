Stranger Things 4 Netflix release date, plot and characters | Brother Duffer | Millie Bobby brown | Movies and TV series

Other people’s Things, one of the most successful Netflix series to debut within a few months of his fourth season, to the delight of fans of products, created by brothers Duffer.

Despite the fact that photos from the series were affected by the extension coronavirusthe Prime Minister will not be canceled, as it was believed in social networks.

Below, we will give you all the details about the fourth season of the Stranger Things, like a duck, and Aluminum date of issue.

YOU CAN VIEW Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds requires that the film will include uncensored Disney Plus

Stranger Things 4 – release date

It is expected that the series will estrene for Christmas by 2020, but the emergence of the coronavirus record the last series was suspended.

Despite the fact that the Prime Minister did not come, as it will, if that is delayed, so it is quite likely that other people’s Things 4 will be released in 2021.

Stranger Things 4 – the evacuation

Most of the actors of the third season continues in the new chapters:

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

– Noah Schnapp (Will)

– Finn Wolfhard (Mike)

– Gaten Matarazzo (Fernando)

– Caleb McLaughin (Luke)

– Winona Ryder (Joyce)

– Sandy Drain (Max)

– Charlie Heaton (Jonathan)

Natalia Dyer (Nancy)

Maya Hawke (Robin)

– David Harbour (Hopper)

For its partBrett Gelman (Murray) and Priah Ferguson (Erika) are to become the hero of another series in the fourth season.

Stranger Things 4 trailer

Stranger Things 4 – The Result

In the last Chapter of the third season we saw the whole family Buyersin the company of Eleven, slow Hawklins.

It is known that part of the filming will take place in new Mexico. There will be new characters that are associated with Buyers, leaving on the sidelines of history the other boys in Hawkins.

Even from history we will see a leak Hopper in prisons in Russia and the fact that he survived the explosion, leaving side and the emergence of a new demogorgon.