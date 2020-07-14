Tamera Mowry-Housley’s leaving real Madrid after seven years

Just checking-the second owner has to report his withdrawal between seasons.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, “The Real”.

Cohost confirmed in a message on Monday, obviously, making it clear that he did not want to make an announcement today in the light of death, Naya Rivera, but he felt he had to make a statement after the release hit the Newspapers.

“For seven years, my home and my heart was in The Real”, as he began his statement with an Instagram. “The friends that I made there will last a lifetime, and people that I have the blessing of the survey changed my life for the better.”

“I’m very proud of all the ladies and I arrived, including two well-deserved awards NAACP Image Awards and Daytime Emmy”, he continued. “However, all good things must come to an end, and with a smile I regret the announcement that The Real”.

“My fellow organizers, I love you,” he wrote. “Not enough, and I’ll always be there for you. Thanks, me, me and me to love everyone. Sisters forever”.

To finish, continues: “I will support because I hope to spend more time with family, looking for new opportunities, surprising and start a new Chapter in my life.”

Just to check, was one of the original cohosts of the program, appearing with Jenny, Mai, loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Tamar Braxton, when “The Real” debuted in 2013. Braxton left the program in 2016, and in 2020, Amanda Bookmark joined in as the new cohost.

However, the Signals also confirmed that he will not return next season in June.