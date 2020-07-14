The connection between the death of Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith

Naya Rivera, she was gone, passed on 8 July, after falling in the water in lake Piru, Ventura County, USA. A few hours ago sector police confirmed the discovery of the body, which in the end it turned out that an actress at the age of 33.

This fact has reopened the discussion of the curse between participants in the successful series “Glee”. The body of Rivera was found Monday, 13 July 2020, on the same day as the seven years before were found the hero of the series, Cory Monteith.

Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, was found in a hotel in Vancouver died from an overdose of heroin and alcohol. His death is strongly influenced by how the participants “Glee” as fans, as many were at the peak of success, when it happened the tragedy.

Other deaths

To death, Naya Rivera, in January 2018, mark salling he committed suicide after he was accused of possession of child pornography. The actor, who was interpreted by Noah “puck” Puckerman in the hit musical, was convicted in March of the same year.

Another death, which surprised fans of the series Nancy Nicknames, half-sister of Julia Roberts, in February 2014. Master of production of ‘Glee’ was found dead in his apartment, and then the discovery will be that it was due to a drug overdose.

On the other hand, the death of Matt Bendick, who was not directly a participant in the musical, but promised the actress who participated in it, Becca Tobin.

Finally, another fact, and very sorry that you were, was the complaint, Melissa Benist, who played Marley rose. A few months ago, the actress shared with her followers a message that he was the victim of violence, mental and physical with the partner, in 2015. Serious allegations have been her husband, and then, actor Blake Jener, who was also part of the series.

Watch video one of the musical hits from the series “don’t Stop Believin”: