The five brands that Mexican hand sanitizer that your health is in danger

The Agency for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States, said “affected by the” sale of gel “misleading” and warned of the presence on the market of the five brands that Mexican hand sanitizer in the gel contain, methanol, a substance toxic to the skin and, in the case of ingestion Blindness, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Due to its recent publication, the FDA stated that, after conducting an analysis of the use of disinfectants for the hands of the brands that are produced in other parts of Mexico, they have these levels of methanol you could be in danger, the population not only its placed against the skin, the more so, when it comes to the food:

In Short, In A Group

-Eskbiochem SA de CV

Cosmetic Solutions

-TRANS-liquid technologies and

-Tropicosmeticos





He also warned about “Hand sanitizers that are sold or, that is offered for sale with false, misleading and proved that you can prevent the spread of the virus, such as the Covid-19, including the statements, the protection can be longer, up to 24 hours”.

To say that the Agency “can be a significant exposure to methanol to stay nausea, vomiting, headache, visual disturbances, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, damage to the nervous system and death.”

In his message, said that “consumers who have been exposed to, the hand sanitizer contained methanol and symptoms should seek immediate medical treatment to reverse the effects of the toxic potential of a methanol-poisoning”.

He said that, although all of the people that these products for the hands are at risk of methanol poisoning, small children can take these products accidentally, and the teens and adults who are drinking these products as a substitute for alcohol (methanol), the most.

The FDA reminds consumers that in the midst of the pandemic of Covid-19 it is important that wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the toilet; before eating and after coughing, sneezing or blowing the nose.

If you don’t have to recommend easy access to water and soap, the Centers for disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the consumer use a disinfectant alcohol-based hand RUB with at least 60 percent of the methanol (also known as ethyl alcohol).

The FDA said remains vigilant and will continue to take measures if problems arise in relation to the quality of disinfectant for the hands.

The Agency said it was concerned about the dangers, “is that it by drinking a disinfectant for the hands under any circumstances.”

Although Hand Sanitizer with a possible contamination by methanol, are more than dangerous for the life of those who are not contaminated, “the FDA warned consumers not to drink these products.”

Assured that some hand sanitizers may not contain sufficient quantities of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol.

The products that are marketed fraudulently stating that they “the approved by the FDA, because it is not a disinfectant for the hands, are approved by the FDA”.

He said we need to be careful with the products that are packaged and look like drinks, candy or bottles of liquor, and the products that are marketed as beverages or cocktails, because their appearance could result in the inadvertent promote the consumption ingestion or it could.

“The Children are at special risk with these products although ingirieran you only have a small amount of disinfectant for the hands, can be fatal in a small child”.

The us Agency said it was aware of reports of adverse events associated with products for the disinfection of the hands. “The FDA encourages you, professionals in the health, consumer and patients report adverse events or quality problems by the use of hand disinfectant to the program of the Agency.”

