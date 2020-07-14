This was the reaction of the heroes of the Glee and others known in the sad and unexpected death, Naya Rivera.

Days after his disappearance, was found dead body Naya Rivera, the star, which was recognized as part of the cast of the musical series ‘Glee’.

During the press conference, Sheriff, Ventura County, California, said:

“We are confident that the bodies that we find is “actress”.

Authorities claim that Naya was drowned to save his son’s life 4 years because they both were sailing without rescue funds.

The heroes of ‘Glee’ released Naya Rivera from emotional messages

After confirmation of death, Naya Rivera and some of her colleagues from ‘Glee’, released on star cute messages for granted:

Jane Lynch:

“Resting, Naya. What forces came out. Love and peace to his family.”

Rest, sweet Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Player Chris Colfer:

“How can I convey the love and respect for someone in publishing? How can you sum up ten years of friendship and laughter only words? If you were a friend, Naya Rivera, you just can’t. Its fun and the humor was invincible. Her beauty and talent was of another world. She told the truth to the authorities with panache and without fear. It can turn a bad day great, day, with only one comment. She inspired and caused people not even to try. To be near her, was like a badge of honor as armor. Naya, really one of a kind, and always will be. Sending all my love to his wonderful family and beautiful son.”

Max Adler:

💔😭😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭 — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 13, 2020

Alex Newell:

“Now more than ever, we need to raise your family and friends, especially Josey! My heart sent to them… Josey, you truly loved every person that loves your mom! I love you, Naya”.

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends especially up Josey! My heart is sent to them Josey… you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mom! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

“My heart is broken… actually I am very interested, you can now shot this small segment… we both didn’t want to be there, but we use the most! Naya really was a star.”

Kristin Chenoweth:

“Thank you for giving him peace. I love you.”

Thank you for what you Gave the world. I love you. pic.twitter.com/CFNmwgtSva — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 13, 2020

Damian Mc Hendy:

“I’m just very Grateful known and worked with you and your talent. RIP Tion”.

Just incredible. Grateful to have known you and worked with you and your talent. RIP Naya. ❤it’s amazing — Damian Mc Hendy (@damianmcginty) July 13, 2020

Max George:

“Absolutely devastating news about Naya Rivera. Beautiful inside and out. I you will be sorely missed. RIP Naya. The thoughts of all your friends and family at this terrible time”.

Absolutely catastrophic news about Naya Rivera. Beautiful inside and out. You will be greatly missed. RIP Naya. Thoughts with all her friends and family at this awful time. — Max George (@MaxGeorge) July 13, 2020

Bebe Rexha:

“This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her right after the recording session that we did together, and she was in absolute love. My heart goes out to family and friends. I hope that luck to meet him in heaven. Rest in peace, Naya Rivera”.

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute favorite. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

Becky G:

“Lovely Naya Rivera, Rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. You extrañada and will never be forgotten.”

Beautiful Naya Rivera, Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. You will be missed & never forgotten. ❤it’s amazing — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 13, 2020

Kehlani:

“The reason that ‘a Bird singing’ – Fleetwood mac, this is one of my favorite songs performed by the Glee soundtrack. She turned to him. Resting quiet, Naya Rivera, God, cover, and keep their loved ones!”

the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she turns it. 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Naya Rivera

God cover and hold her loved ones! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020

Ashley Benson:

“RIP sweet Nai”.

RIP sweet Naya — Ashley Benson (@AshBenzo) July 13, 2020

Janel Parrish:

“Rest in peace, and the power Tion”

Rest In Peace and power), Naya. 😔💔 — Long Janel Parrish (@JanelParrish) July 13, 2020

S. K. and. th Jackson:

“Rip Tion… rest in peace in heaven.”

Rip Nye.. sleep peacefully in heaven 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZLSitdkMtv — S. K. and. y Jackson (@skaijackson) July 13, 2020

Sarah Jeffery:

“That day is so terribly heavy… peaceful lies NAIA. My best wishes to your family and friends”.

What a terribly hard day, rest peacefully Naya. My best wishes to her family and friends 💔 — Sarah Jeffrey (@sarahjeffery) July 13, 2020

Viola Davis:

“Prayers for the family, Naya Rivera. Man… can we be “Over” for 2020. The loss is too much”.

Prayers for Naya Rivera’s family. Man….can we have a “Over” of 2020. The loss is too much 💔💔🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/63iNdRikv5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2020

Rest in peace, Naya Rivera.

