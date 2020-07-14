The most beautiful: Why was the essence of the supermodels of the 90s?

Claudia Schiffer I’m very clear: to become a supermodel one must be on all the covers of magazines around the world, at the same time, so that people could get acquainted.

Despite the fact that the term is the model practiced decades earlier, in fact, all the models seemed to be, these women, far that only I have seen it at meetings of photographic magazines.

News Related

But with the advent of the 90-ies of xx century this concept cambi. He was not supposed to be only in magazines, and eating at fancy places, talk show, launched with the stars moment and signed contracts millionaires.

Some believe that the era model began in 1990 with the cover of Vogue in the UK, which spo Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Tatjana Patitz. Black and white Peter Lindbergh and The 1990s. Whats next? (What next?).

What FOL was a real star. Turned into goddesses of the podium, by mutual consent of the great designers, but were also women at the time, whose faces also appeared in advertising on TV, in a magazine or in advertising, going on the street.

This cover, in January 1990 has made such a stir that George Michael eligi video with the song Freedom.

Then came more caps log emblemticas with Patitz, Crawford, Campbell, Turlington, and Stephanie Seymour. The era of the supermodels he went to jams to go.

They say that the original supermodel already had that appeared in Vogue: Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, Patitz, and Turlington.

Photographer Steven Meisel in the Trinity, Naomi, and Linda Turlington

And then, Claudia Schiffer instagram place Patitz and, in the end, integr Kate moss for the selected group, to be composed of six beauty, The Big Six.

Salaries too large acompaaron this generation. Turlington companies in this era, the 800,000 USD contract with the cosmetics brand and Schiffer ordered a profit of $ 12 million dollars. their various contracts and was already one of the muses of Karl Lagerfeld.

Everyone made place for itself, and it can give a little more charm. Nothing walk (or at least not mediticas) is, as a group of friends in ports or events. Millions of teenagers and young adults, he wanted to be like them.

What is more reminiscent of Claudia Schiffer-it’s too little-it camaradera, mixed with the more serious struggle, and that, in the opinion of said Dazed, if someone admired, this was not enough, Naomi Campbell. He has the best body that he saw.

Three decades from its irrupcin, some of them remain active poses for brands and others went into the modeling business.

Naomi Campbell

Opening the age of 15, in 1989 apareci on the cover of Vogue France. She was the first woman to be black in this, as what she did to cover Time and Vogue in the US and the UK.

Although over time reduces their work at the presentation of the collection in January 2019 reapareci on the show Valentino, after 14 years away from the podium.

For the same brand, Naomi Residence Onda Blu is the perfect one session, camera, naked, in the subway in new York, which made the time this week through your account of Instagram, as according to the new times, the British model, is preserved in the communication with their students via social networks.

In 50 years, Naomi continues to work as a model but also a businesswoman, actress and, above all, the figure (from the Fund in equal Fashion for Relief) in the solution of problems related to Africa.

After tumultuous years in enfrent legal, outbursts of anger and aggression, I think, under calmer and is expressed in helping.

Linda Evangelista

The canadian model was known as “the Chameleon” for her ability to transform your look, today is still active in some songs.

Like other members of his generation, in September of 2017 participated in the show of Versace, Donatella organized to pay tribute to the designer in the 20 years since his death.

Making decades it has become a famous phrase I don’t get out of bed at least 10 000 dollars a day.

Today, 55 years, Linda was an activist in the fight against breast cancer and in her Instagram account posted several photos where you no longer see a good attitude, what more with other supermodels like Naomi Campbell or Cindy Crawford.

Linda gave birth to a son with businessman Francois Henri Pinault, current husband of Salma Hayek. Model Pele before the court that your child was born in October 2006, has the same rights as other children, Pino.

Claudia Schiffer

Active since 1989, in Germany-which now has 50 years old, lives in London, devoted to her husband and their three children, but he did not stop to continue to change from time to time.

I thought his last parade will be Yves Saint Laurent in 2002, but in September 2017 SET the invitation of Donatella Versace, to meet with the top models of the 90s on the runway.

In the same year celebrated his three-decade career with a collection of shoes. I also have a line of hair care and Lantz book with more than 1,000 of its magazine covers, favorite (in fact, it is a model with record performances on the covers).

I worked in this industry for 30 years and I love it. I do it because it’s fun. I do not, because you have to earn more money. I don’t want to do something where the only reason my name’s on something, explic in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Christy Turlington

In the American model 51. Est married since 2003, actor Edward burns, with whom he has two children, and still be connected in the fashion world, as a businessman, thanks to their two clothing lines and a line of products for skin care.

In February 2019. regression on the catwalks, Marc Jacobs at Fashion Week in new York.

I have a daughter 15 years that I want to have a look and listen, desperately, and as he says, the comments about his return.

Did not give much hope to rise again on the podium, because I do not believe power to “win” this experience in the future.

And that in 1994, at the age of 25 years, Christy decided to leave the runway. I thought, and you know why? I prefer to finish it when I want and not what someone else makes for me.

Cindy Crawford

A few career as a model, he made the jump to television, horse program MTV, and in 1995 debuted in actuacin thanks to the movie Fair Game, but I don’t have a good critical.

Was also the first supermodel to pose Nude in Playboy and was meditico marriage to actor Richard Gere.

Since 1998 is married to businessman Rande Gerber, with whom he had his children, Presley and Kaia.

During all these years he supported, or otherwise associated with the world of fashion, but to achieve 50 years anunci to abandon the podium.

Women like Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda are fantastic right. They’re not trying to seem like they have 30 years. I don’t want to compete with my daughter 14 years because they would have lost. I’m sure to have a picture of ten years more, but not as a model. I worked with photographers, amazing. Why is MS I have, what to do? I can’t continue reinventndome. I don’t want revel magazine Rhapsody.

54-year-old Cindy the success of the transaction with the beauty products, the company of tequila, a contract with a famous firm of clock and real estate.

Kate Moss

The youngest supermodel. In 1992 gave in advertising Calvin Klein, and soon he was the star of international.

After scandals related to his stormy love Affairs with johnny Depp and Pete Doherty, as their use of psychoactive substances. Kate remains in effect until 46 years old, with some cooperation with companies related to fashion, but in people’s profile has declined considerably.

Tatjana Patitz

Was the original group of supermodels, but she is that far more lies tonight.

Was born in Hamburg in may 1966, loves animals and takes part in campaigns related to the environment.

In 2004 he became the Manager of the restaurant services, mother-child, under the name of Jonah, but is separate from the father.

Nature is my temple. Loving all living beings on this beautiful planet, says its description in Instagram, which has more than 70,000 followers.

Social network photo sharing from the present life, but also the legendary supermodels of the era and, as noted, Linda Evangelista then to appear on the cover for the 125th anniversary of Vogue Us. not fashionable, we fashion.

TheList, Twitter, Infobae.

