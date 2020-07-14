The number of new hiv infections in the world of COVID-19 more than 13 million

IMAGE-FILE. A patient suspected of the disease of the respiratory tract COVID-19 lies on a stretcher inside of an ambulance, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 02. July 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

The number of people infected with hiv in the world with the new coronavirus now stands at 13.103.290 and continues to break records of the infected dailyaccording to data from the American University John Hopkins that the number of traffic fatalities in 573.042.

The country the United States are infected the most by the pandemic COVID-19 with 3.3 million infected and more than 135,000 dead, followed by Brazil with 1.8 million already, and 72.833 deceased.

According to these data, India rose to the third place in the number of infections with 906.752 and is located in the eighth of the number of deaths with 23.727.

Without a doubt, the focus of the COVID-19 continued on the American continent, because, in addition to the United States and Brazil are the ten countries with the highest number of cases include Peru, with 330.123 (fifth place); Chile, with 317.657 (sixth)and Mexico, the seventh with 304.435.

People with a mouth guard to walk down the Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida. EFE/Giorgio Viera



The total number of individuals recovered, the world of this disease is 7.2 million, with Brazil as the country where more citizens were filled with 1.2 million euros, followed by the United States, with more than a million, according to the Johns Hopkins.

On the other hand, as countries begin to re-open their activities in accordance with the containment measures, which is recognized by the coronavirus, this Monday, the World Health organization (WHO) that “there will be no return to normality in the foreseeable future”.

“It is a roadmap to a situation in which we are able to control the disease and go on with our lives“says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, at a press conference in Geneva.

“We need to have a sustainable position in the United States, a proper control of the virus, without which our life fully and without limitation to another,” he said.

A man is involved in the manufacture of a free trial version for COVID-19 in Colombia. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.



To reach the new normal Tedros stated that there are three necessary factors: reducing mortality, and suppressing the transmission; a “community empowered and obliged” to each of the measures for the protection of the entire community; strong leadership and communication of the government.

For his part, although he held that all the world waits for a vaccine against the COVID-19, Tedros called on the international community to use the tools that are available at this time to contain the spread of the virus, and so save many lives, as possible.

“The virus, the public enemy number one remains, in spite of the fact that the actions of many governments and people, which do not reflect”. In his opinion, “many countries are going in the wrong direction“”The mixed messages of the leaders to undermine the essential component of any response: the trust”.

With information from EFE

