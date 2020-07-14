The saddest homecoming: surveys of migrants have died in the United States to come to Puebla

“This home migrante poblano, rest in peace to the country I was born,” was the legend that was placed in each of the surveys of migrants who have lost the fight against the coronavirus (photo: EFE)



The 105 urns, the ashes of Mexican migrants who died due to the pandemic of the COVID-19 in the cities of Connecticut, new Jersey and new York, united States arrived this Monday to the Federal state of Puebla, center of Mexico.

In honor and memory was held a ceremony luctuosa, where they realized that the work of migrants and their value have made the decision to change the country to pursue the “american dream”in spite of this implied staying away from their families, trying to give them a better life.

With tears, memories and nostalgia, the family gave the last farewell to sound on your parents or siblings only when they began, the notes from a mariachi band played the song “Cielito lindo”.

So far, according to information from the Mexican authorities, we have registered 398 Mexican deaths per COVID-19 on the American territory,

Germán Ortiz Trinidad, a resident of the municipality of Atlixco, shared that three months after the you feel to have peace of mind that the ashes of his brother, who died in April by the virus

He recalled that due to the emergency situation that I lived in New York, could not be completed, to make the necessary arrangements for your remains, but he indicated that after the work of U.S. authorities and the Mexicans were able to move forward to give you an eternal rest in a sacred area.

“We are relaxed, to have you here, to the ashes of my brother and we were the craving, the truth was very complicated and painful”the man said.

He recalled, knowing that after the death of his brother, the big question was whether he wanted to or not, back to Puebla“but especially with my mom” and thanks to the support of the Consulate and the government of Puebla, the return was achieved.

“We are happy, fortunately we have to get away from him as you need to, and mark the tradition, in Puebla, in the manufacture of rosaries and everything that takes place“said Ortiz.

In the meantime, Guadalupe Guzmán, a native of Puebla, the capital, received the ashes of his father, to which I had seen for 13 years, and the only contact they had was through social networking, thus, a loss has to be very serious, because that was to follow his example, at all times.

“My brothers and sisters, decided in the United States, that the ashes were brought to Pueblaas he dreamed of returning to her country, a place that gave him the strength to make the decision for a better life to find, “he said.

Doris Ortiz, the sister of migrants, the New York-died, I longed for the reunion with his brother, with whom he had shared special moments, but with those who by distanceOnly spoke by phone and social networks after 28 years of living in the United States, and in that time saw only very few timesin the last seven years.

“It’s been difficult, because we wanted to recover, but not in this way, after almost three months, since I got my brother and we have here,” the woman said.

The man died on the 19th of April, and it was a wait-complicated by the closure of the borders “You said that every month, they would open the borders and waited in a very difficult and painful, especially for my mother, the depressed and sad”.

On Saturday, at his departure from the United States, the Consul of Mexico in New York, Jorge Islas Lopez pointed out that the poblanos, leaving behind a legacy in this city, which showed that you can work and work with honesty and dedication.

He stressed that the deceased had two or three jobs and little sleepwith the aim of their families better alternatives have to be developed.

In turn, the Governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, said that Mexicans, in General, owe a lot to immigrants and regretted the lack of opportunity that forced them to leave their institution and the country.

Up to this Monday, Mexico accumulated more than 35,000 deaths and more than 300,000 hiv infections from February 28, when the pandemic began in the country.

