The spiritual journey to India was a nightmare: “I can’t count how many times he raped me”

On the 25th of July, several boats, the police came with armed officers to the place, freed the young Australian, and he returned to his documents. Dundoo, was arrested, together with his brother, but only spent six months in prison.

SEE MORE A 12-year-old girl was raped by dozens of men in your own home. It happened in India

New Delhi, June 14 (RT).—The australian Carmen Greentree it was a surfer professional in 2003 when he decided to able to give you the Tour of the Women’s World Championship, to take a break, and in may of the following year, when he was 22 years old, she organized a spiritual journey the India.

The range was deceived and kidnapped. In the two months that followed, was beaten and raped by a man in a floating house in which he lived together with his family, told the woman to say that she wrote a book, your Experience.

Not good came New Delhi he was the victim Scammers who as a tour operator and offered to travel with the plane to Srinagar, in Cashmere to avoid the 14-hour delay of the bus trip.

On arrival at the local airport, the 27 of may, was collected by Rafiq Dundoo, who told him that the area was dangerous for a single woman, so should you.the night in the place in which he lived, in the Dal lake to spend, before you continue your bus journey to Dharamsala, at the foot of the Himalayas, where he planned to take a course on a place of meditation by the Dalai Lama

However, after not allowed to leave and the two months have been an ordeal. “I thought it would never come out of the pot, I thought I would die there one way or another,” said the woman, who is married now 37 years old, has three children and lives South of Sydney (Australia).

SEE MORE There are eight, two minors. They were arrested together by the kidnapping of a woman in Edomex

THE FIRST SEXUAL ASSAULTS

Greentree was forced to sleep in a small room and removed all of your documents and your money. It, every night I had to fight against the progress of Dundoo, until she could no longer do. “The worst feeling was when I gave up and let it take whatever he wanted”, he said and added: “that was the first time he raped me. I was too tired, I could no longer fight, and knew that he had to stop to.”

At first believed, that, after the completion of the rape release wanted to, but the situation is repeated every day. “I’ve lost count of the time that he raped me,” he said, and added that he was “totally broken”. Even thought of jumping into the water and swim the hundreds of yards separated the ship from the shore, but ruled out that the possibility of “fear” by faith, that, when he “was discovered would do things even more terrible”.

The blows were constant and Dundoo fumed even more when he asked her to let them go. “He had no patience. Finally, I just had to have a hand to pick up. He has made it clear that he was not aware of this, and she didn’t care, he was his own God and do what I want with me. He showed Me that he had the intention to hurt me and felt no guilt for you. He didn’t think that I’m doing something wrong. I said that I have to watch,” recalls the wife.

Ms Greentree was picked up from Srinagar airport on may 27 (2004), from Rafiq Ahmad Dundoo, who told her it was too dangerous to be out alone as a woman, and she needed to stay with him.https://t. co/bh2c2ADoGF — X (@KashmiroIogy) 7. July 2020

In the same house floats in the Greentree was subjected, lived the family of her rapist, but nobody did anything to help her. “I think his brothers and his father knew, that [que abusaba de ella] but thought that was normal, only you have considered the woman as property,” he said.

She was also forced to help the clothes of the Muslim Tradition of the area and the women to do the house work. I, too, was, should pray five times a day, and even gave him a Quran with English translation read, the distribute of two times, “only time”.

SEE MORE Police guns down man who kidnapped 23 children at the birthday party of their daughter in India

THE START OF THE RESEARCH

Although the woman’s family, not surprisingly, is not communicated, a girlfriend, Katherine, believed that you could get in trouble, so I believe that the Australian High Commission to urge India to the local police to initiate an investigation.

For the, the Dundoo had then, already, the accounts of Greentree emptied and she was forced to ask to contact her family for more money, he of a telephone in the pot. So, was able to track the police is already on a series to your location. It was at this point that he has to save finally, Katherine called and said to her friend: “Someone is going to”.

On the 25th of July, several boats, the police came with armed officers to the place, freed the young Australian, and he returned to his documents. Dundoo, was arrested, together with his brother, but only spent six months in prison.

“Actually, I wanted to go back to India and testify, but I couldn’t move forward, I wish I would have done,” complained the woman, who published his history-16 years later in the book A Dangerous pursuit of happiness (A dangerous pursuit of happiness).

SEE MORE Girl, 8, dies in India after rape 2 years ago, 16 men, some of them family

THE ANSWER

After he was accused of Dundoo, 46 years old, said that it is a fictional story. “It was the holidays, without pay, and never his false complaint followed”, he said and added: “I don’t understand how we can keep him in captivity for two months, if our house boats is a boat five or ten feet (1.5 to 3 meters) distance to the other house, there are also other tourists, it’s high season and the nearest police station is only a few hundred metres away.”

After you said that the woman had established a relationship with his assistant in nepali, the man insisted that “in August” in 2004, Greentree “disappeared, without having paid in full” due. “Why did I do that? We serve tourists for generations. We know that we see the whole of Kashmir, if you will. Why would do something that would ruin my whole life?”, he asked himself, beforehand, to ensure that the complaint is a “drama” and a “trick”promotion.

THIS CONTENT HAS BEEN PUBLISHED, HOWEVER WITH THE EXPRESS PERMISSION OF RT. SEE THE ORIGINAL HERE. REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED.