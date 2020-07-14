The UN warned that the coronavirus is the increase of hunger and malnutrition in the world tighten

Photo: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Almost one of the nine people suffered from chronic malnutrition in the year 2019– a proportion that is worsen on the way to, in consequence of the pandemic of Covid-19, according to an annual report by the UN released this Monday.

The famine-affected, the in the past year, to approximately 690 million, i.e. 8.9% of the population of the world, the report of the UN food and agriculture organization (FAO)designed in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural development, Unicef, the world food programme and the world health organization.

“The number of people has started to suffer from hunger in the world, slowly increase, starting in 2014“said the report, entitled “The state of food security and nutrition in the world”.

More than just food, it must be nutritious, the study emphasizes, citing the expensive “consequences for health and the environment,” the unbalanced diets, which has exacerbated the phenomenon of obesity in some countries.

According to the study, the number of hungry people rose by 10 million people per year and 60 million euros in the last five years.

The FAO, the five years ago as a goal the eradication of hunger in the world by 2030 to meet the impossible if the current trend is maintained.

By 2030, more than 890 million people could be affected by hunger, a number that would equate to 9.8 percent of the world’s populationcalculated by the specialized unit.

The pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus has struck heavily on the poorest Nations, and it is estimated that from 83 to 132 million additional people could be considered undernourished in this year.

The experts of the United Nations recognized that even before the spread of the Corona Virus had already been detected and a rise in hunger in the world.

The situation in Latin America

In the last five years, the situation in Latin America worsened, with an increase in hunger that could, with 9.5 percent of the total population in the year 2030according to the report.

The famine-affected, which is close to 47.7 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean in the year 2019 this corresponds to 7.4% of its residents.

The region despite the ability to feed its population, has seen a deterioration in the food security in the last few years and the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus could be serious impacts, particularly for certain countries and areas.

In accordance with a report by Oxfam, about 14 million people in Venezuela and in Central American countries such as Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, published last Friday, the risk of Hunger as a result of the pandemic can.

The document is part of a global report released Thursday, and deepens in the case of the Latin American countries, where the crisis already existing, and in which “the pandemic has a negative effect will be forthcoming in the immediate term”.

Before the pandemic, according to the report, nearly 9.3 million people under the condition of “acute food insecurity” in Venezuela, and the other 4.5 million people in Central America.

Latin America and the Caribbean was this Monday, also in the second most affected region in the world, declared by the new coronavirus in a number of the dead behind Europe, with 144.758 deaths.

Around a quarter of the population of Africa could also today, the hunger in 2030, compared to 19.1 per cent.

In Asia, the number of hungry people fell from 8 million starting in 2015 although the continent is home to more than half of the malnourished.

The inability to obtain adequate nutrition for the most

“One of the reasons why millions of people around the world suffer from hunger, food insecurity and under-nutrition is that you can not afford the cost of a healthy diet“the report says.

In all continents, Obesity in adult people is on the rise and a healthy diet with fruits, vegetables and foods rich in protein are a bit inaccessible to 3,000 million.

More than 57 percent of the population in sub-Saharan Africa and South-can’t make Asia a healthy diet. Low-income countries, the costs on food with starch and tubers, 60 percent less than a healthy dietbut the lack of the necessary proteins and vitamins and essential minerals to reduce infections and prevent diseases.

