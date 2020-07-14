The US congratulated the new President of Suriname: “we Hope that we can strengthen our relationship”

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, former minister of justice, was elected President of Suriname (EFE/Ertugrul Kilic)



The United States sent on Monday a message of congratulations to the brand new President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhiand hoped that the two countries ‘strengths in the future”,” the relationship between the two Nations.

“We congratulate the newly elected President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the time that we opened a new era in relations between the United States and Suriname. We look forward to the opening and the work to strengthen our relationship and ensure, prosperity, security and freedom of our hemisphere,” he said on his Twitter account Michael KozakDeputy Secretary ad interim of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States.

Santokhi, the leader of the party of Progressive Reform (VHP), was elected as the new President of Suriname on Monday, the site of the former military Desi Boutersewhose party National democratic (NDP) lost its majority in Parliament in the General elections of 25.

The national Assembly elected the former rebel leader Ronnie Brunswijk61 years ago, as head of the party for a General release and development (ABOP), to the position of vice president, a historic change, the issue of Bouterse, the controversial figure because of his involvement in a coup decades ago, and the conviction for the murder of the opponent provides.

The VHP and ABOP are part of the coalition includes National party Suriname (NPS), the Pertjajah Luhur (PL), and the brotherhood and Unity in politics (BEP), which it had succeeded in 33 of the 51 seats in the national Assembly at the elections in may.

The national Assembly, as was to be expected, only gave their support of the two candidates-which, because of the NDP-the difference was made at the end of President Bouterse is already clear that in the last days, who do not want to suggest to take anyone to the lack of support by the Parliament to forward to your candidates.

The event was under the leadership of Ronnie Brunswijk, in his position as President of the national Assembly, even if the same was a candidate for the Vice-President transmitted the address of the camera.

The appointment of Brunswijk as Vice-President comes in, accompanied by sharp controversy, since he was convicted in the Netherlands for drug trafficking, and it is claimed by international courts and tribunals. After he was elected Vice-President, resigned as President of the Parliament, a position that the ABOP Marinus bee falls in your partner.

Bouterse, who was present at the event, congratulated Santokhi and Brunswijk his election and agreed to cooperate. “If you need me, you know where to find me,” he said.

Brunswijk, 59, is also a controversial figure, because it is a form of ex-rebel leader, politician and businessman, served at the beginning of the 1980s as a bodyguard personnel Bouterse and the rebel group Liberation Army of Suriname formed, better known as the jungle commando.





The official ceremony of inauguration will take place the next July 16 in a ceremony, which is due to the actions of the COVID-19 in a free space, the independence square in Paramaribo. On this day, the inauguration of the Ministers in the new Cabinet was also expected that they take place.

The question is now open, how to solve the situation of Bouterse. The President and the Vice-President already made it clear that they respected the separation of powers in relation to a possible pardon for the former President.

Bouterse led a 1980 coup, was the overthrow of the government of Henck Arron, who took him as the “strong man” of the country during the years of the dictatorship.

In 1982, under his orders, a group of soldiers a 16 opponents kidnapped and ran up to 15, while the survivors testified against the President, a court to issue a judgment after a protracted judicial process against him in November 2019.

The verdict of a jury of three judges was not 20 years in prison, but was arrest warrant against the President of the country, so it opened a period of legal uncertainty, which lasted until the elections in may, and is still preserved today.

