This ” Cobra “The Rock” for publication in his Instagram

For: Mayra Alejandra Charry July 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

The Rock became a highly paid stars in Instagram. Hopper HQ has published a list of the richest stars in Instagram in 2020, and The Great One is now in the first place. This is based on 187.300.000 supporters that there was Rock at the time (now 189 million).

In addition, this year, the Rock was crowned by Forbes magazine as the best paid actor at the moment comes to obtain up to 90 million dollars per film. Moreover, there is agreement about the incredible scale marked sports Under Armour, technology giant Apple, or the water brand Voss. “Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson was an amazing year dominated by Hollywood blockbusters, including ‘Fast & Furious’ second movie ‘Jumanji’,” explains Mike Bender is one of the founders of Hopper HQ. “It was especially interesting to watch the rising star of fame Instagram this year, rose six places in the list and defeated the defending champion Kylie Jenner”.

Top 10 stars, better paid Instagram

1. The Rock: 189 million followers (1.050.000 dollars for advertising).

2. Kylie Jenner: 182 million followers (986.000 dollars for advertising).

3. Cristiano Ronaldo: 224 million followers (899.000 dollars for advertising).

4. Kim Kardashian: 175 million followers (858.000 dollars for advertising).

5. Ariana Grande: 191 million followers (853.000 dollars for advertising).

6. Selena Gomez: 180 million followers (848.000 dollars for advertising).

7. Beyonce Knowles: 148 million followers (770.000 dollars for advertising).

8. Justin Bieber: 139 million followers (747.000 dollars for advertising).

9. Taylor Swift135 million followers (722.000 dollars for advertising).

10. Neymar Junior: 139 million followers (704.000 dollars for advertising).