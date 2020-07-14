To Rambo-police-gun-operating for the capture of volatile

As if it were “Rambo”, the police in Germany had armed an important safety device on Monday, the search for a fugitive.

As if it “Rambo”the police in Germany to find an important safety device provided on Monday Refugee armed and with the clothes of the struggle hidden in the so-called “Black forest”, is located in the Southeast of the country.

The important safety device is for the second consecutive day, in search of the Refugee armed Yves Rausch, in an operation that seems to be directly from the movie “Rambo”.

In this connection, the police in Oppenau, in Baden-Württemberg, the population is warned to stay at home and do not upload to any person, “the journey”.

The authorities published a photo of the Refugeewhich carries bow and arrows, a knife, and one or more firearms, is this the operating system received the title of “Rambo”.

Who is the refugee, the out of this operation?

Yves Rausch, 31 years old, is the subject that appears in the photo, released by the police in Germanyin him appears with a shaved head and a small beard. In another picture, published by the Bild-Zeitung sees him in the uniform of the special forces military, with military equipment.

The security services have signed the refugee for the crime of illegal carrying of weapons and the conflict with the forces of law and order, hence the need for the provision of this security operation in the purest style of the film “Rambo”.

The operation began on Sunday

“/> The Refugee he fled in the direction of the “Black Forest,” where hundreds of officials, including special forces and helicopters, what you are looking for. Photo: Screenshot of “IMAGE” – newspaper

On Sunday, a patrol car, alerted by a witness, attempted to distribute the tenant of a hut where it was.

The suspect appeared cooperative at the beginning, explained to the police, but “suddenly and unexpectedly” pulled out a gun.

“He threatened the officers had no time to react,” said the police Germanyand added that “probably,” the man escaped with four arms, of the service.

The Refugee he fled in the direction of the “Black Forest,” where hundreds of officials, including special forces and helicopters, what you are looking for. In the operation “Rambo” also used thermal imaging cameras, and dogs.

The refugee suffers from a mental disorder: police

The researchers think that the Refugee You go by foot, but in the context of the search according to this operation, in a wooded area, dense, there are many possible hiding places.

“Every person has the suspicion, to his removal. The man suffers from a mental disorder”. Police Oppenau.

The city Council of this city Germany he described the situation as “dangerous” and closed the child-friendly gardens and public swimming pools as a precautionary measure.

Witnesses speak of the volatile

“/> Yves Rausch, now Refugeethen lived in her car before he found himself in a hut near the forest.

“He always had a place of small jobs, like a goalie on a Golf or on the station,” said a former neighbor of the “image” – newspaper. “Until a year ago, I lived in an apartment over a hostel before you send it, because you pay the rent,” he recalled about the Refugee.

“At this time, it seems that they found weapons, ammunition and barrels of gasoline in the apartment,” he added. “I even had a little shooting stall in the barn”.

Yves Rausch, now Refugeethen lived in her car before he found himself in a hut near the forest where the police tried to stop him.

