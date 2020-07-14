US 55.847 infections and 369 of the new deaths registered by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours

A healthcare workers make a stretcher inside of an ambulance, in the emergency room entrance at the Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spike in Houston, Texas, the U. S., the 8. July 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O’hare

The United States reached today, Monday, the number of 3.353.348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135.524 deceasedin accordance with the separate counting of the Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20.00 local time (00: 00 Tuesday) 55.847 GMT-infections, more than on Sunday-and 369-new deaths.

Again, it was Florida, the state with the most cases (12.624) this Monday, followed by California, Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee,, the in the weeks since the areas, moved to the United States and more than 50,000 infections per day.

New York, however, is still maintained, since the state is the strongest in the United States, the of the pandemic, with 402.263 confirmed cases and 32.395 deceaseda figure just below Brazil, the UK, Mexico and Italy.

Only in New York city 23.323 people died.

New York will continue to be on the neighboring New Jersey with 15.560 dead, Massachusetts with 8.330, and Illinois with 7.393.

Photo file illustration of two employees of the body to move in a funeral home in Brooklyn, New York.

April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Other States with a large number of death cases in California with a 7.056, Pennsylvania 6.911, Michigan 6.321, Connecticut, 4.371, or in Florida, with a 4.277.

In terms of infections, California is the second state is only behind New York with 327.735, Florida in the third with 282.435 and Texas fourth with 267.499.

The provisional balance of the deceased -135.524 – already at the lowest point of the first estimates of the White house, the screened in the best of cases, between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

The American President, Donald Trump, lowered the estimates and expressed confidence that the final number would be between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths, although in their most recent calculations predicted already up to 110,000 dead, a number that was exceeded.

For its part, the Institute for metrics and health evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, in the models for the prediction of the development of the pandemic is resolved, the too often, the White house estimates that the United States in the month of October with over 185,000 dead.

With information from EFE

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Coronavirus: the who warns that “there will be no return to normality in the foreseeable future”