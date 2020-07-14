Valentine’s day Sampaio, the first TRANS model in ‘Sports Illustrated’

Welcome diversity in the fashion industry came in the ‘Sports Illustrated’. Valentine’s Day Sampaio became the first model TRANS many times in the media magazine, specially dedicated to fashion bathroom. A young man 23 years of age, entered the history with the report, which was highly appreciated by their followers and readers, who praised this bet to give visibility to all the women in one of the publications, the most significant from year to year.

“I touched and flattered part of the cult room with a private bathroom, a ‘Sports Illustrated’. Computer IF you have created a room with instagram noble women,” wrote Sampaio Instagram in one of the images that are part of this publishing house, which was photographed Josie Clo in Scrub island (British virgin Islands).













In the publication Brazilian refers to its sources and throwing accusations in defense of transsexuals. “I was born in a village of modest fishermen in the North of Brazil. Brazil is the country beautiful but also works the greatest number of crimes and murders against the transgender community in the world. To be TRANS means, standing in front of a closed door in the hearts and minds of people. Before us giggle, insult, reaction asustadoras and physical disorders for the mere fact of existence,” said the young man, who adds: “Come to the site, fear and alienation, and now to be including in magazines, the most popular, in reality hugs and welcomes diversity this change of life.”







Publishing, publication, MJ Day, there were a few beautiful words in the direction of Valentine, ensuring that you never thought twice in the hour to offer that posara on this number, as expected. “We want to increase her voice, her equipment and give him a platform for propaganda in the name of their personal life goals and a community of transsexuals. It’s something we can do as a trademark, especially in these troubled times, support her and after her.”













The room also appear two neighbors in the profession, that Sampaio knows Josephine Skriver and Spanish Lorena Ivanova. All three are part of the universe, Victoria’s Secret. Exactly a year later, the company of lingerie, in a bid, with such diversity that, according to its supporters, made a formal signature in the model of TRANS, as the image of their youth Pink line. The ad, which has become a revolution in the history of the brand, who just months ago moved to Seville as its first model ‘lush’.





But it was not the only milestone on Valentine’s day in the industry. In 2017, was the first TRANS model to appear in the cover of ‘Vogue Paris’about photos that went around the world. She also participated in the catwalks in major industry events like Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, where desfiló for Andrés Sardá.





