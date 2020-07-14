Video games: “Pokemon: Dusk Wings” starts its first Chapter for free on YouTube

“Pokemon: Sword and Shield“was launched in Nintendo Switch October 15, 2019. This title appeared in the first arm region, city of Galar and all his new creatures, including a new legendary.

However, The Pokémon Company not only explore this new world of the game, but recently released one mini-series on YouTube. In total there will be six episodes, and we can enjoy the first.

“Pokemon: Wings of twilight”, which is a separate Pokémon series, set in the region in the city of Galar, that the fighting became a cultural sensation. For seven episodes Pokemon: the wings of the sunset will show in detail the dreams of the residents of the city of Galar, the realities faced by problems that must be overcome and conflicts that need to be addressed. In addition, these new stories, you can see a lot of Pokemon originally found in the region, the city of Galar for all episodes of the series.“reads in the description of the series.

In the first episode we see two children who live in the hospital and are big fans of battles Pokemon. One of them wants to see live one of these meetings, so that makes that it is impossible to send a letter to President Rose.