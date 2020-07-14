Video: man in the death threat to passengers

Passengers of a plane Alaska Airlinesin United States Of Americamoments of tension and anxiety, and lived in the middle of the flight after a man threatened of death in the “name of Jesus”, which forced a the forced landing.

The incident occurred last Saturday night in a Flight from Seattle to Chicagoif the man traveling was the plane went in the hallway in the Aircraft Scream:

“I will kill all that are on this level. itDies in the name of Jesus!”,

The inclusion of the Death threat uploaded the Twitter account was “Breaking Aviation News & Videos“. The images of the man screaming, the Passengers the “kill in the name of Jesus” until he was subdued by two People You decide to confront him.

In spite of the Death threat the man injured was not a passenger. For this incident, the escape Alaska Airlines was forced to make an Emergency landing in the Airport Seattle-Tacoma International.

Once on the ground, the Police the port of Seattle arrested the man and took him to the jail of the county of Kingthe harassment of the passengers of the accused.

“/> In the video you can see how the man who threatened the death of the passengers of the aircraft in the Alaska Airlines. Photo: from video.

