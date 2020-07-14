What are Zac Efron’s new girlfriend? You know, the beautiful actress who won your heart.

What are Zac Efron’s new girlfriend? You know, a beautiful actress who stole her heart/Photo: Elle

In early 2020, American actor 32-year-old Zac Efron it was a message, when media portal has announced that it has parted ways with his alleged was a girl Sarah Bro. However, in recent months, speculation about personal life the actor woke up.

Several portals now media reported that Zac Efron back in the Dating game and this time she comes out with another actress USA.

Who is the new girlfriend of Zac Efron?

According to the portal, MEDIA, eligible bachelor in Hollywood, Zac Efron comes out of the American actress’s Halston sage. Reports claim that the new couple of Hollywood began to emerge with the end of 2019.

According to reports, also took a vacation together. However, neither Efron nor Sage confirmed the relationship until now.

Zac Efron and Holston sage was with participants in the past, because we both worked together in the film ” Good Neighbours-2014. The film was also starring Seth Rogan and Dave Franco.









Also there were reports of actors that were some meetings, and were also seen together at a basketball match. However, neither Dust nor Halston confirmed anything at this time. According to media portal, a source close to the actor at the time, it was confirmed that they went out and we played together.

Who’s Halston Sage?

Holston sage is an American actress 27-year-old known for her performances in such films as: Paper Towns next to Delevingne’s Face and The Bling Ring with Emma Watson.

His filmography also includes its role, Emma Thompson and movie character mindy Kaling Late Night and Dark Phoenix X-Men along with Sophie Turner.

Although Zack had tried to be secretive about their personal lives, says actor and Halston began to emerge from 2014. But in 2019, decided to resume their relationship, and, despite low profile/Photos: Refinery 29



Just like Zac Efron, Holston sage, was also a child actress and began her career as an actress in Nickelodeon in the role of grace in How to Rock.

The actress 27 years, also a dog lover and often posts pictures of his pet on your account in Instagram. Holston sage is also a lover of fashion, and her Instagram, the artist frequently sees Visiting events, fashion brands like Dior, Roger Vivier, etc.

Buddha! The publication of together’s Halston sage (@halstonsage) June 29, 2018 at 1:29 PDT

According to the media portal reports that the net asset Halston Sage-about $3 million. Most of the capital, the actress, 27 years of its roles, actions which were permanent and unchanged for many years.

You may also be interested: how Zac Efron will leave Hollywood? as shown by documentary Netflix

Sage is currently playing a major role in the of like mind Son Fox that this show is a crime drama. The show was renewed for a second season in 2020.