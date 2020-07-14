What is the key to economic recovery? Wuhan, the birthplace of the coronavirus, has the answer

Three months after its reopening, its economy, the uneven recovery in the city of Wuhan offers a view on the difficult path back to normality for the cities, after they contain the coronavirus.

Starting in may, the production of the factories, retail sales and exports were in the city not even close to the same level as last year This is despite the fact that some of the factories worked during the maternity and normal activities resumed in April. The Private consumption in the production of the factories, delay the divergence reflects observed in China.

The purpose of the quarantine of Wuhan on 8. April was a triumphant moment for China, and an important proof of the trust that had been content with the success of the deadly virus in the place where it broke down for the first time. While the factories and offices were quickly back into the economy, the consumer, slower, and the inhabitants were suspicious and habits such as cooking at home and buying online persists after the quarantine period of 76 days.

Then, just when people began to venture further, with the help of social distancing and temperature-control elements as a new set of accessories regular, the sudden appearance of a new group of infections can once again be the city on the border. Constraints and the local government returned the entire population of 11 million in just two weeks. Since then, the city has not reported a single case.

“The trajectory of the economy in Wuhan, and the rest of China show that the subsequent recovery of the virus will be faster, although in a two-way street,” said Wen Bin, a researcher at the China Minsheng Banking Corp in Beijing. “It is very likely to further small outbreaks of new infections produce during the recovery, but probably not on the broad economic dynamics”.

The last torrential rain in Wuhan, the recovery hampered in consumption,” said Wen. The heavy rains and the resulting floods in the South of China-are affected more than 30 million people and economic losses of 61 moñ caused 800 million yuan (8 billion, 800 million U.S. dollars), reported on Friday, China Central Television, citing government information.

The numbers of the passengers in the subway in Wuhan are still less than half the previous level to the virus, although this is rising constantly. One reason for this could be that the people to drive, instead of avoiding the public transport you in contact with strangers. Auto dealers, told Bloomberg in April that you will see a strong demand in the course of the virus.

The authorities have measures implemented to boost growth, including 500 billion yuan in the Form of vouchers for purchases, cash payments to some households and tax exemptions until the end of the year. The national government have also agreed to expand the free-trade zone in Hubei province of which Wuhan is the capital to important investments in the region.

Habits of the consumer



The test campaign was. the fair is also a great booster of confidence, according to the restaurant owner Xiong Fei, who operates five facilities, which will serve different cuisines throughout the city Its restaurants saw the largest number of customers in may, the day after Wuhan announced the results of the method of the large-scale Tests, she said.

“Even a small outbreak of panic could be prevented cause among the people, that you do not go directly to the dinner,” said Xiong, who has yet to be opened again, the other five restaurants that it owns. Xiong said that the profit has dropped by up to 80 percent to win because there is more money on marketing and promotions diners hesitant.

On the contrary, the habits change, will benefit to those who supply people who prefer to eat at home.

To sell Yu Yang, the owner of a factory, which is hot produces an instant version of “noodles, dry”, a local favorite, 7 thousand returns of up to 8 thousand a day cups sold it before the virus. With more people, the court can buy pre-made in-line and bulk, is expanding its online business and began to sell them near the city of Changsha.

Trade dependence



As a manufacturing center, to Wuhan, an increase of the trade has seen since the re-opening. The value of the exports and imports of Wuhan increased by 19.3 per cent in may compared with the previous year, the fourth-fastest pace in China, according to local habits.

Orders of protective equipment and medical care one of the driving forces behind the increase in shipments abroad, with more than seven times, masks and other textile products. Wuhan is also the home of tech companies, including the giants of the memory chips, the Yangtze-Memory technologies and the production facility key from Lenovo, which have contributed to the imports of mechanical equipment, such as semiconductors and circuits 21 percent in may.

But the exporters, who depend on the industries fueled by the consumption of suffering. Benny Xiao, Director of the international operations of Wuhan Boyuan paper and plastic, the said primarily sells cups for airlines and hotels, that his company is not a single order from the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia until at least August.

The prospects are encouraging shields for Yao Jun, the founder of Wuhan Welhel light barriers, the manufacturer of the helmets and face. Orders of protection team in South America have doubled since, the number of cases of the coronavirus, while their industrial customers in the United States and Europe have drastically reduced orders.

“The business is very good now,” Yao. “Wuhan finally came out of the storm cloud of the coronavirus”.

With the support of Carl Lou.