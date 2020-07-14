Who is who in the group ” friends of Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith? | Love 40

We saw grow before our eyes in Justin Bieberturning from the child that he sang about love in Baby to see how all the adults in his last plate Changes. In addition, for more than ten years of experience in the industry we have seen to be all kinds of friends: from sisters Jenner, until Drake.

Now, married, and focused on the music, it seems that Justin found a group of friends where you feel comfortable. This is a team that another youth fashion in Hollywood: Jaden Smithin hijísimo will Smith.

Jaden and Justin, for a few years, make friends, and proof of this are the numerous messages that are sent through social networks. In fact, a few days, on 22nd birthday Jaden, Justin wrote the following words: “happy birthday, Jaden. You make me better”.

Now, five days later, the canadian singer shared a photo where she appears surrounded by some friends, share with Jaden. And we, this group is very great.

“Miss u fam” (I miss you, family)wrote Justin in the picture where appears on the beach, surrounded by several people. But who are they? Although most of them you know, because it’s quite a significant branch of knowledge if you remain in any doubt that the disclosure of who is who.

Are we going to do from left to right, starting with young man with long hair next to Hailey Baldwin. It Teo Arias, young man, 25 years old, which is designed for the gaming world. Appeared in the series as Soldiers Wasabi Disney Channel.

Next to Theo’s Hailey Baldwin, woman, Justin Bieber, starting in 2019. Model, before becoming a partner of the famous canadian, was a friend. In fact, they said that their romance began as a beautiful friendship, where Haley became one of the largest support Justin in his worst moments.

Next to Justin, Jaden Smith, one of his best friends. Also his sister Willow Smithall right. Appears fully shaven and dressed in black. Next to willow, is your partner, art, Tyler Cole. Once the group The Anxiety.

On the first line, appears on the photo Moises Ariasbig brother Theo, and of those who many recognize the role of Rico in Hannah Montana series. I’m young, haven’t changed almost anything since the end of the famous series of Disney Channel!