Who Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela was?

Zindzi Mandelathe youngest daughter the Nobel peace Nelson Mandela and the Ambassador of South Africa in Denmark he died the 59-year-old confirmed Monday to Efe sources of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the African nation.

For the moment there is no known cause for the death of Zindzi Mandelawho died early this morning in a Hospital Johannesburgaccording to the information of the public TV South Africa, SABC.

The foreign Minister of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, had the official confirmation of the news, and wait to know more details, he sent a brief message of condolences to Efe the level of detail the members of your team.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as the daughter of the hero in our fight, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a heroine of the liberation of their own right. Served South Africa,” said Pandor.

Zindzi Mandela (Photo: EFE)

Social Fighters

Zindzi was the youngest daughter the two had the first democratic President of South Africa, died in 2013, also a fighter against the system of racial separation of apartheid, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (died in the year 2018).

He was born in 1960, in Soweto, the old quarters of ghetto black people in the South-West Johannesburgand his life was characterized by the struggle of his father against the racial oppression of the white minority regime of South Africa.

In fact, two years after his birth, his father caught and life imprisonment are sentenced and have not gain freedom again until 1990.

Zindzi Mandela (Photo: EFE)

The mother of four children, starting in 2015, he practiced as a Ambassador of South Africa to Denmark.

Of the six children, had Nelson Mandela, only two living: Zenani Dlamini, sister Zindzi; and Pumla Makaziwe Mandela (daughter of the first marriage of Nelson Mandela, Evelyn Mase).

A July 13, 1969 he died at the age of 24 in a traffic accident, the The first-born of the legendary Fighter against racist oppression, Madiba, Thembekile Mandela.

