Why Instagram posted a photo in black?

With the latest may 25 George Floyd he was murdered in Minneapolis in the hands of the police, UNITED States lives, experiencing a wave of protests and indignation. People in all parts of the world have joined the fight against racism in the way to contact support. The expression “I can’t breathe” (I can’t breathe) that Floyd repeated 11 times, before death by the Derek Chauvinbecame the motto of the protest.

During the last hours, the population of the earth wanted to pay tribute to African-implying that “black life matters.”







With the tag “Black Lives Matter’, Instagram was filled with these pictures

Many publications Instagram dress in black, together with hashtags #BlackLivesMatter (the”black lives matter) or #BlackOutTuesday (Tuesday cast black), which lead days is still the trend in various social networks. With this, users want to show their support for black and against violence, murder and discrimination towards these people just because of their skin color.

Star size David Beckham, Antonela Rocuzzo, Dembélé, Jordi Alba, Zidane or Javi also joined the initiative, bringing his account in the black color.