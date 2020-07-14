why new outbreaks of Covid-19 are inevitable

Finally came the desconfinamiento to Spain. After more than two months of home insulation mass, since the end of June, the health monitoring systems generally less than 100 cases on the day of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Spain. In addition, the majority are asymptomatic.

Oh, how we missed what we had!

And have to travel to commute to work, weekend trips and holidays.

Away from home was overwhelming and, in some ways, us has forgotten that the Corona Virus is still here.

Outbreaks of Covid-19 in spite of the heat

As it could not be otherwise, have begun to communicate outbreaks of Covid-19 the young and the old throughout the country. It is the inevitable consequence of the shiftExchange of populations and the influx of foreigners, whether tourists, day-laborer in the field or arrived on boats.

The good weather is reducedbut it is not the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 eliminate. The coronavirus causes the disease covid-19 is somewhat seasonal, but the people we are.

New outbreaks of covid-19 are the inevitable consequence of displacement.

This means that in the summer the activities in the open spaces and the disinfecting effect of the sun’s radiation extended the help to reduce the infections.

They are of advantage, in addition to the measures you learned about social distance, with use of masks, hand hygiene and minimization of human contact (Hugs, kisses, etc).

All this makes the exposure to inocula great is now rare.

The immunization of the population is not endangered

It is very unlikely that pre-Christmas vaccine for SARS-CoV-infection-2.

Likewise, it is inevitable that there will be outbreaks of cases to reach a sufficient threshold for the protection of the population, that is, the immunity of the herd. The new estimates, at least 50% the proportion of immunized the natural way is required to stop the epidemic.

For anti-body Test, we know that not more than 5-10% of the Spanish population was infected by SARS-CoV-2. This nursing homes to close, in addition, that this figure increases to 20-25% in the large cities like Madrid.

It must be emphasized that people living with hiv, whether or not you had the symptoms after the acute infection, immunity (protection) to develop against the coronavirus in the course of 1-2 yearslong enough for us to develop a vaccine.

The current outbreaks affect mostly younger people, and the proportion of severe cases and the mortality is very low (below 0.5%). Nothing to do with what happened in March and April, during the first wave of the tsunami, people’s homes if the covid-19 he made the havoc among the most vulnerable population, especially in the elderly and in care.

Many Europeans began to travel, enjoy your summer holidays in destinations such as the beaches of southern Spain or the Greek Islands.

With this increased gentleness of these newly-infected with SARS-CoV-2, and in the absence of vaccine, the Italian experts, we say that tolerate a “healthy rate of hiv infections among the people not at risk” until the autumn.

In other words, a good strategy, in order to prevent the risk of a second wave would consist, precisely, to tolerate, during the summer, the outbreaks between people are not susceptible, that is, without the risk of serious.

The infection with SARS-CoV-2 antibody

The exposure to small inocula of the Corona Virus is associated with a mild or asymptomatic. Some of these patients with few symptoms not develop antibodies or you will lose quickly.

Now, new research suggests that in these cases the memory is manufactured immune system, so it would be partial protection against the covid-19.

This is the experience in Italy, where the pandemic is a quality that can not be explained has acquired, otherwise. It is a new diagnosis, but very few suffer from severe forms or a hospital stay be necessary.

You can avoid the return of the confinement mass

The confinement universal was a desperate measure. Now you can plan a protection that is more intelligent, the most vulnerable people.

The drama in March and April was the result of an unfortunate accident, and the steep Infections in the elderly and the hospitals are not prepared for it.

Experts assert that the damage from the protracted confinement are devastating in the economy.

There were a lot of health fairs, doctors and nurses who were sick or were low-quarantine, in large, because it is not material enough protection.

The avalanche of patients the hospitals are overflowing and the care was often suboptimal.

We now have material of sanitary protection, and we know to better deal with the covid-19, with dexamethasone and remdesivir severe cases.

We can also quickly vacate the hospital to adjust depending on the demand and medicalizar hotels. And, above all, nursing homes are better met.

The damage of the protracted house arrest, a devastating effect on the economy and, worse still, on the mental health of the people. Humans are social, and we need the stimulation derived from contact with others.

This is easily seen in children, in which the isolation, impaired psychomotor development and cognitive abilities. But also in the care of the elderly, in the absence of stimulation, the deterioration accelerated in connection with the age.

Strengthening the health care, diagnostic rapid tests and distancing

In summary, given that it is positive, maintain the confinement for an indefinite period of time, we have that in the development of new ways to restore the normal without them, the lives of our most vulnerable population to risk.

In this sense, it should be noted three measures to achieve equilibrium.

It is important to know to isolate soon new, positive cases, and who are vaccinated.

The first, the strengthening of health systems, with particular attention to the health care of older people in care homes and nursing homes.

The second, to the development of rapid diagnostic tests to be possible, in the saliva, cheap, and over-the-counter, this can be repeated as often as it is convenient, for isolate new positive cases and to know who is vaccinated.

Finally, it is to affirm that the social-distancing measures on the coexistence (masks, avoid body contact, washing hands frequently, activities in open spaces, etc), especially in the elderly.

*Vicente Soriano is a professor at the faculty of Health Sciences of the International University of La Rioja.

This article was originally published on The conversation and is reproduced here under the Creative Commons license. Click here to read the article in its original version.

