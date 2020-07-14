Why PETA denounces slavery, monkey in Thailand?- A TV

“/> The organization in defense of animals, PETA denounces new cases of animal cruelty in Thailand, particularly in the industry producing coconut milk. Photo: Getty Images | File

The organization people for the Ethical treatment of animals (PETA, for its acronym in English), is pronounced against the enslavement and abuse of thousands of Monkey in industries, the cultivation, collection and sale of coconuts to Thailand.

The complaint arises, because according to this organization, the animals are abused and improperly used, for the purpose, below are the fruit trees.

Coconut milk is a product of the fashion become in different regions of the world. The consumption of these and its derivatives are on the rise and it now stands in front of an unusual controversy because of the practices that are carried out in Thailand with these mammals.

Through a video that the organization in the defense of the Animals he has denounced these facts.

How you achieved these images?

Thanks to the use of hidden cameras, members of the PETA in this country, managed to get a few pictures where you can see Animals while you stay, tied up, locked up and forced to climb trees to get down coconuts bring.

The research was published in the United Kingdom.

“/>

Authorities in Thailand reject violence against monkeys

The authorities in Thailand the use of responded to the accusations and claim that “almost does not exist”, Monkey in this sector, and that the images can be manipulated.

Before the news, and thanks to the allegations PETAvarious companies in the Uk have announced that they will suspend the purchases of companies that may be involved, as in the case of abuse Animalespecially, if it is Monkey.

After PETAto no longer buy after the airing of the documentary, more than 15 thousand stores, products, brands, Animals for your purposes, and most of them will not buy you all the products with coconuts harvested, the work Monkey in Thailand.

PETA initiated the investigation in the year 2019

“/>

In July 2019, Activists PETA Asia in Thailand four places visited, also known as the “schools of the apes”, eight farms and a collection of coconuts, in which these animals allegedly illegally as babies who were forced to collect the fruit.

According to the information disseminated by the PETAthe Monkey They were chained to the old tire, or locked up in cages barely larger than their bodies.

It is the testimony of a few of these mammals were in cages in the middle of the rain and in the back of the pickup truck.

One of them shook again and again to his cage, while the other “scream” desperate escape on a rope while trying to.

A researcher found that the Monkey you try to defend, you could come to extract the canines.

Thailand exported last year approximately 396 million U.S. dollars in the coconut milk, about 8% of the shipments was destined to United Kingdom, according to the Reuters news Agency.

With information from Reuters and agencies

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: